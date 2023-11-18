Nick Aldis to make a Survivor Series: WarGames offer to Adam Pearce on WWE SmackDown tonight? Exploring the potential

WWE has picked WarGames to replace the traditional brand warfare match between RAW and SmackDown at Survivor Series for the second year in a row. However, as a result of a joint decision by RAW and SmackDown General Managers Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis, the traditional elimination match could still take place this year.

And who would Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis have sought to pit against each other in the war for brand dominance if it came to fruition? What superstars would have been on Team RAW and Team SmackDown?

In the original Survivor Series contests over the years, teams of four or five superstars participated in the traditional elimination match. This year might be the same as Aldis and Pearce could schedule a fight between Bobby Lashley's new faction – which includes Lashley and Montez Ford, with the addition of one or two additional members – against five men from Monday Night RAW.

Given that the entire match card has yet to be revealed and the confirmed lineup has only disclosed three bouts thus far, having another contest in which some of the mid-card talents may shine would be the best possible idea.

It remains to be seen whether Pearce and Aldis will reach an agreement and arrange the match. It's merely speculation at this point, but given the shortage of matches thus far, it could be a possibility.

Survivor Series match card ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames will emanate from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, on November 25, 2023.

The entire match card has not yet been finalized. There is going to be an intense fight for female supremacy as Zoey Stark squares up against the ferociously stylish Rhea Ripley. Ripley and Stark will fight for the Women's World Championship, while Gunther will defend the Intercontinental Championship against The Miz.

Here is the card so far:

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. The Miz

Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Zoey Stark

Men's WarGames match: Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor, Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and JD McDonagh

Fans are eagerly awaiting more match announcements and possible surprises, and the confirmation of a traditional Survivor Series elimination match will be a delight to watch.

