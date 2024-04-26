Nick Aldis must announce a huge multi-person title match for Backlash 2024 on WWE Draft Night 1

Following what happened on SmackDown last week, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis should announce a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Women's Championship at Backlash: France on May 4.

The Triple Threat Match should include the reigning champion Bayley and the No.1 contender Naomi and Tiffany Stratton, who made a statement last week after interfering in the title match between Bayley and Naomi and attacking both.

We should expect Bayley and Naomi to confront Tiffany Stratton this Friday on SmackDown, so Nick Aldis announcing the Triple Threat Match should be considered a no-brainer.

Nick Aldis has to ensure that both Naomi and Tiffany Stratton stay on SmackDown after the Draft

Friday Night SmackDown will see the start of the WWE Draft, in which the majority of wrestlers will be eligible to move from one brand to the other. Only the champions are protected, so Bayley stays with the blue brand.

Thus, Aldis has to ensure that both Stratton and Naomi stay on SmackDown so they can challenge Bayley for the title.

Tiffany Stratton has emerged as a heel in the Women's Division

Tiffany Stratton has made a statement since moving to the main roster a few months ago. She participated in the Elimination Chamber in February and has done a great job as a heel in the Women's Division.

Thus, especially after what she did last week, she should get a shot at the title, especially since both Bayley and Naomi are performing as babyfaces.

Nick Aldis should give Naomi, and Tiffany Stratton a title opportunity amid Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill's tag team run

We expected Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill to emerge as top contenders for Bayley's titles. Still, with the star duo set for Tag Team action against the reigning champions, The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane), other female wrestlers must step up as contenders for Bayley's title.

Thus, Nick Aldis and WWE should promote both Naomi and Tiffany Stratton as contenders while ensuring that one of the two does not get pinned to maintain her momentum going forward.