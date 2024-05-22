Nick Aldis must consider booking first-ever WWE SummerSlam match to conclude vicious rivalry 

Jade Cargill has made quite an impact since her WWE in-ring debut at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. Her standout performance in the Women's Rumble stunned the audience, especially when she effortlessly lifted and eliminated Nia Jax.

Fans have eagerly anticipated another showdown between Jade Cargill and Nia Jax, and their wish was granted during the ongoing Queen of the Ring tournament. The two powerhouses clashed in the quarterfinals on last week's episode of SmackDown.

The match ended in disqualification when Jade, driven by rage, wielded a chair against Nia. As a result, The Irresistible Force secured the win and advanced to the semifinals. With this victory, Nia Jax evened the score with Jade after their encounter at the Rumble.

This rivalry has delivered so far and General Manager Nick Aldis might be strategizing the perfect moment for a third clash between these powerhouses. With SummerSlam just over two months away, it would be an ideal opportunity for a high-stakes showdown with ample time to build anticipation and excitement.

Why SummerSlam?

According to the latest report from Wrestlenomics, the encounter between Jade Cargill and Nia Jax on SmackDown was the most viewed segment of the show, peaking at 2,370,000 viewers. The match attracted nearly 200,000 more viewers than the previous quarter, highlighting the strong fan interest in this rivalry.

Given this enthusiasm, their rematch needs to be a major event. While WrestleMania 41 might be too far off, SummerSlam, widely regarded as the second biggest Premium Live Event on the WWE calendar and only two months away, would be the ideal stage for this showdown.

Nia Jax could cause Jade Cargill to lose the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

With over two months until SummerSlam, WWE has ample time to build the feud between Nia Jax and Jade Cargill.

One effective strategy could involve Nia Jax interfering in a match, causing Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair to lose their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. This would increase the animosity between Nia and Jade.

A full-circle moment at the 2025 Royal Rumble could be another option

WWE could very well book the rematch between Jade Cargill and Nia Jax for SummerSlam, but they might also have long-term plans for this feud, leading to a showdown at WrestleMania 41.

An option could be having them face off again during the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match, creating a full-circle moment from this year's Rumble and setting the stage for a high-stakes match at The Show of Shows.

It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based company has planned for the two women moving forward.

