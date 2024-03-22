Nick Aldis needs to announce the signing of WWE star Triple H has "big plans" for before WrestleMania 40

WWE SmackDown will be hosted by Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, tonight. The blue brand's General Manager Nick Aldis has already announced some big matches and segments for the show. But he may not be done yet as he might have some surprise announcements in store for fans at tonight's show.

Nick Aldis has been trying to sign top talents to SmackDown. He recently signed Bron Breakker and could possibly announce the signing of Jade Cargill tonight. The former AEW TBS Champion has appeared on SmackDown a few times in the past to tease signing with Aldis' show. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has praised her on multiple occasions and reportedly plans to push her as a top star.

The biggest rivalry in the women's division is currently between 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match winner Bayley and Damage CTRL. Last week on SmackDown, The Role Model was joined by Naomi, who ran in to make the save, but they are still outnumbered by IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, and The Kabuki Warriors.

Bianca Belair is still not sure if she wants to help Bayley due to their rivalry in the past, so WWE could book Jade Cargill to form an alliance with Bayley and Naomi while Belair makes up her mind.

Cargill signing with SmackDown would also allow Nick Aldis to book her in a major Six-Woman Tag Team match at WrestleMania XL. She could team up with Naomi and Bianca Belair to battle Dakota Kai and The Kabuki Warriors at The Show of Shows, provided the injured Asuka is able to wrestle by then.

Nick Aldis signing the former AEW TBS Champion to SmackDown will also be a big victory for him over WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, who has been trying his best to get Jade Cargill to join his brand.

The blue brand's General Manager would want to make things official with Cargill as soon as possible because there is always a possibility of her getting into a feud with someone on RAW, which could convince her to sign with the red brand.

Triple H believes Jade Cargill will be massive in WWE

Jade Cargill officially made her in-ring debut in the Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year and put on an impressive performance before she was eliminated by Liv Morgan.

The way she was presented in the match made it clear that WWE had big plans for her. At the Survivor Series 2023 Press Conference, Triple H said the following about the 31-year-old:

"I wanna make sure whatever is thrown at Jade Cargill, she's ready. And at no fault of her own, I think she was limited in that, right? So, the idea is, we exposed her, we made her be seen...people are understanding and they're waiting and they're excited for her to come and when she does, it's going to be massive."

The former AEW TBS Champion appeared a few times on WWE television and left fans wondering about her first move in the Stamford-based promotion. The wait may be over soon if the company decides to bring her on television on the Road to WrestleMania.

