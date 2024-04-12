Nick Aldis needs to make a huge request to Triple H regarding the WWE Draft 2024 on SmackDown; he may not be happy

Nick Aldis will have his first WWE Draft since becoming SmackDown's General Manager. He will have to let some talent go while welcoming some new performers from Monday Night RAW. However, there might be a few he will be reluctant to let go of, and this is where WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H comes in.

Ever since becoming SmackDown's General Manager, Aldis has signed two major young talents: Bron Breakker and Jade Cargill. Apart from them, he has also signed returning talents such as Randy Orton and Naomi. Now, while Aldis might not have a huge issue with letting go of The Viper and The Glow, he will want to retain Breakker and Cargill.

As a result, he can ask Triple H to not include Breakker and Cargill in the pool of talents who are eligible for WWE Draft 2024.

It will be interesting to see the shake-up of superstars in the upcoming WWE Draft.

Nick Aldis competed with Adam Pearce to sign Bron Breakker to WWE SmackDown

When Bron Breakker replaced Brock Lesnar in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, he became a huge sensation within the WWE Universe. It went without saying that whichever brand signed Bron Breakker would have the new Next Big Thing.

To ensure that Nick Aldis gets Breakker, he almost waged war against Adam Pearce. He was always aware of any offer the RAW General Manager was making to Breakker and did not back off when Breakker did not sign immediately. Therefore, he would not want his efforts to sign the young talent to go in vain by letting RAW pick him.

Jade Cargill is essential for the SmackDown women's roster

At WrestleMania 40, Jade Cargill teamed up with Naomi and Bianca Belair to take down Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane in a six-woman tag team match. Cargill, Naomi, and Belair had a dominating impact during the match and will be essential for SmackDown's women's division moving forward.

Ideally, Nick Aldis will want to keep the three women together to form a faction on SmackDown to counter Damage CTRL. This will help keep the faction warfare ongoing on the blue brand.

Both of them have yet to do big things on WWE SmackDown

The reason for signing Bron Breakker and Jade Cargill was to elevate the brand and bring more eyes to SmackDown's product. However, Cargill and Breakker have mostly been used for premium live events, and not WWE SmackDown.

Nick Aldis will want to have the young talents do big things on SmackDown before they are moved elsewhere. As a result, he can request Triple H to allow them to continue working with SmackDown and not be a part of the WWE Draft 2024.

Whether or not The Game will listen to Nick Aldis is secondary at this point. However, Aldis should at least bring it up with Triple H.