Nick Aldis needs to make a small change to recently announced WrestleMania 40 match on WWE SmackDown 

Nick Aldis has a massive WWE SmackDown episode tonight, as it will be the final show before WrestleMania 40 and will be quickly followed by the Hall of Fame ceremony. Even if there will only be a small gap from the episode to The Grandest Stage of Them All, the company could still make some changes to the event.

One of the matches added to WrestleMania 40 recently is between The Pride, consisting of Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits vs. The Final Testament by Karrion Kross and Authors of Pain. Both teams have been feuding for months and have done nothing but wreak havoc in the path they take. Their upcoming match will have a stipulation of a Philadelphia Street Fight, but Nick Aldis could spice things up tonight on WWE SmackDown.

For the upcoming WWE SmackDown episode, both groups could brawl once again before their clash this weekend. Seeing that the fight cannot be contained inside the ring, Nick Aldis could announce that he will add a Falls Count Anywhere stipulation. In this way, their match could have an edge and be the most unique out of all and they could brawl all around the stadium.

Also, this stipulation could help elevate each of their characters, especially Bobby Lashley. It has been noted in the past that The All Mighty had a memorable clash with Braun Strowman in 2019 with this stipulation, and he could do it again this weekend.

Why does a wrestling veteran think The Pride will lose against The Final Testament?

Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman during their match in 2019

When comparing both groups, it's noticeable that Bobby Lashley's faction has had more success in the main roster compared to their opponents, especially by having a former world champion in the mix. Despite this, Bill Apter believes The Final Testament could be the victors this weekend.

While on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long thinks The Pride will be victorious. However, Bill Apter thinks WWE could award The Final Testament the win since the company is trying to move them as nothing remarkable has happened with them yet.

What should fans expect for the upcoming WWE SmackDown episode?

Four matches are currently set for tonight's WWE SmackDown. An Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will occur, Solo Sikos vs. Jey Uso, New Catch Republic vs. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, and Zelina Vega vs. Elektra Lopez.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if any changes regarding WrestleMania 40 will occur in tonight's Friday Night SmackDown.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Which team do you think will win at WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion