  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • Nick Aldis to overrule Adam Pearce and suspend top WWE RAW star for brutal attack on SmackDown? Shocking twist explored

Nick Aldis to overrule Adam Pearce and suspend top WWE RAW star for brutal attack on SmackDown? Shocking twist explored

By Varun Anand Bhat
Modified Mar 21, 2025 11:15 GMT
Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce are General Managers on SmackDown and RAW respectively [Image via wwe.com]
Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce are General Managers on SmackDown and RAW respectively [Image credits: WWE.com Pearce's Facebook]

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will witness two mega superstars fight it out in a singles match. While one superstar belongs to the Nick Aldis-led blue brand, the other superstar will travel all the way from Adam Pearce's RAW.

Ad

The match in question is between Jade Cargill and Liv Morgan. As of this writing, there is plenty of excitement around this match, but there is a chance that the bout could lead to Nick Aldis overruling Adam Pearce's decision and suspending RAW Superstar Bianca Belair.

For those unaware, there is an ongoing saga between Belair, Naomi, and Cargill. Many in the WWE Universe believe that this storyline will lead to Belair turning heel. Hence, on SmackDown's upcoming episode, Belair could interfere and attack Cargill, thus turning heel in the process.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

youtube-cover
Ad

This attack; however, could lead to severe repercussions as Nick Aldis could end up suspending The EST. While Belair does not officially belong to RAW, she comes under Pearce's jurisdiction since she is challenging for RAW's Women's World Title. Hence, Aldis could overrule Pearce in this case. The aforementioned angle is just speculation at this point. The fans will have to tune in to SmackDown tonight to see how the story goes.

Ad

Wrestling veteran says WWE SmackDown star would not be a good heel

Since Jade Cargill signed with WWE, she has only been cheered. And Cargill too, has done well to earn the love of the fans as she has been part of some very decent matches in the Stamford-based promotion. However, due to the ongoing storyline, there were speculations that Cargill could also turn heel.

Ad

Later, reports surfaced that the former AEW star was facing backstage heat in WWE after an alleged confrontation with Shayna Baszler. While addressing these issues on his podcast Storytime with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran suggested Cargill would not be a good heel. Mantell said:

"I think Jade [Cargill], she would be better as a heel. That's what I thought she would be. But actually, if she has that attitude, she'd kill babyfaces. Literally, kill them. You know, the heel is what makes it work, totally. She would kill them making her not selling for the babyfaces. It's what I'm saying, not kill them, but you know, she just wouldn't, I don't think she would be a good heel at all. A heel has to go out there and sell and, you know, go down and beg off and can do all kind of stuff and she wouldn't feel comfortable doing that. So, in the process, she would actually kill her opponent off before her opponent had time to get over." [From 01:42 to 02:38]
Ad

Check what Dutch Mantell said below:

youtube-cover

Dutch Mantell's assessment of Jade Cargill turning heel is right in a way. In her professional wrestling career, Cargill has always been booked to look dominant. It would be hard to see her act like a heel.

Quick Links

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी