Nick Aldis to overrule Adam Pearce and suspend top WWE RAW star for brutal attack on SmackDown? Shocking twist explored

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will witness two mega superstars fight it out in a singles match. While one superstar belongs to the Nick Aldis-led blue brand, the other superstar will travel all the way from Adam Pearce's RAW.

The match in question is between Jade Cargill and Liv Morgan. As of this writing, there is plenty of excitement around this match, but there is a chance that the bout could lead to Nick Aldis overruling Adam Pearce's decision and suspending RAW Superstar Bianca Belair.

For those unaware, there is an ongoing saga between Belair, Naomi, and Cargill. Many in the WWE Universe believe that this storyline will lead to Belair turning heel. Hence, on SmackDown's upcoming episode, Belair could interfere and attack Cargill, thus turning heel in the process.

This attack; however, could lead to severe repercussions as Nick Aldis could end up suspending The EST. While Belair does not officially belong to RAW, she comes under Pearce's jurisdiction since she is challenging for RAW's Women's World Title. Hence, Aldis could overrule Pearce in this case. The aforementioned angle is just speculation at this point. The fans will have to tune in to SmackDown tonight to see how the story goes.

Wrestling veteran says WWE SmackDown star would not be a good heel

Since Jade Cargill signed with WWE, she has only been cheered. And Cargill too, has done well to earn the love of the fans as she has been part of some very decent matches in the Stamford-based promotion. However, due to the ongoing storyline, there were speculations that Cargill could also turn heel.

Later, reports surfaced that the former AEW star was facing backstage heat in WWE after an alleged confrontation with Shayna Baszler. While addressing these issues on his podcast Storytime with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran suggested Cargill would not be a good heel. Mantell said:

"I think Jade [Cargill], she would be better as a heel. That's what I thought she would be. But actually, if she has that attitude, she'd kill babyfaces. Literally, kill them. You know, the heel is what makes it work, totally. She would kill them making her not selling for the babyfaces. It's what I'm saying, not kill them, but you know, she just wouldn't, I don't think she would be a good heel at all. A heel has to go out there and sell and, you know, go down and beg off and can do all kind of stuff and she wouldn't feel comfortable doing that. So, in the process, she would actually kill her opponent off before her opponent had time to get over." [From 01:42 to 02:38]

Check what Dutch Mantell said below:

Dutch Mantell's assessment of Jade Cargill turning heel is right in a way. In her professional wrestling career, Cargill has always been booked to look dominant. It would be hard to see her act like a heel.

