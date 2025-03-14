Nick Aldis to punish two WWE Superstars following their actions on SmackDown this week? Exploring potential move

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis already has his hands full with the company’s European tour. Adding to his plate of problems, two top superstars broke into a brawl before the crowd in Barcelona. Now, there is a chance that the GM could take action against Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton and punish them for the misconduct.

Ad

The Queen was scheduled for a singles match against B-Fab. While the 14-time WWE Women’s Champion had the upper hand for the majority of the clash, B-Fab almost sneaked away with a victory on several occasions. The final moments of the bout saw Charlotte Flair locking her opponent in her Figure Eight lock. But, despite winning the match, Flair refused to break the hold.

This prompted Tiffany Stratton to rush into the arena to make a save and a brawl broke out between her and The Queen. Despite the best efforts of the security officials, the WWE Women’s Champion and her WrestleMania 41 opponent. Moreover, they also attacked the guards trying to control them.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Notably, this brawl could have potentially injured either or both of the superstars. This would have directly jeopardized their upcoming match at WrestleMania 41 for the WWE Women’s Championship. Keeping this in mind and the unruly and violent conduct of Tiffy and Flair, Nick Aldis could punish them and possibly suspend them till the Show of Shows. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair could also face the consequences for stepping on another WWE segment

Tonight’s episode of SmackDown featured a Miz TV segment with Cody Rhodes as the special guest for the talk show. The segment was scheduled right after the match between B-Fab and Charlotte Flair. However, the brawl between The Queen and Tiffany Stratton hadn’t stopped despite The Miz having already entered the arena.

Ad

Expand Tweet

This wasted several minutes of Miz TV while the company was on tour in another city. This could make Nick Aldis add more punishment for both superstars. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Flair and Stratton in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback