Nick Aldis to reveal The Rock is replacing 42-year-old star; Cody Rhodes update? 4 things the WWE SmackDown GM can announce on tonight's show

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will feature several major stars. Cody Rhodes and The Rock, are just a few of them. With that in mind, a lot could happen in the upcoming show.

Ahead of tonight's WWE SmackDown, The Rock announced that he will return and "f**k up" a superstar's life. On top of that, Cody Rhodes, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Drew McIntyre, and more are set to be in action. With a stacked card and exciting matches happening, it wouldn't be a wonder if Nick Aldis has a lot to say regarding the upcoming show with major implications in the coming weeks and events.

In this list, we will look at four things Nick Aldis could announce on WWE SmackDown tonight.

#4. The Rock to replace former World Heavyweight Champion to team up with Cody Rhodes

As mentioned above, Cody Rhodes will be in action tonight for a major tag team match. He will be teaming up with Damian Priest and Braun Strowman against Tama Tonga, Jacob Fatu, and Solo Sikoa. Interestingly, The Rock might assist his former rival instead of his own family.

Solo and Jacob could target 42-year-old Damian Priest tonight ahead of his match in hopes of getting the numbers advantage. After seeing what his cousins did, The Rock could offer to join Cody's team to prove he wasn't behind the attacks, and Nick Aldis could make it official.

#3. Nick Aldis could announce a championship match for next week's WWE SmackDown

A rivalry that has been taking shape on WWE SmackDown lately is between LA Knight and Shinsuke Nakamura, which stemmed after the latter defeated the former for the United States Title at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Both men have been confronting each other for the past few weeks, and another could happen on tonight's show. To settle it once and for all, Nick Aldis could announce a US Title match between The Megastar and King of Strong Style next week.

#2. Bianca Belair and Naomi to be put on trial

On the previous WWE SmackDown show, Nick Aldis revealed footage of Jade Cargill's attacks, which showed Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez walking away. Although the General Manager told them that nothing had been concluded yet, the Women's Tag Team Champions decided they had seen enough and confronted The Judgment Day duo on RAW.

On the upcoming show, Aldis could corner them again and make the duo watch the full footage. This time around, it could be shown that Naomi was behind the attacks, with a possible implication that The EST of WWE knew about it as well.

#1. Cody Rhodes to get an Elimination Chamber match

WWE Elimination Chamber will take place on March 1 in Toronto, Canada. Four matches have been announced for the card, and another could be added tonight regarding the Undisputed WWE Championship.

On a past episode of the Friday show, Cody Rhodes was attacked by Solo Sikoa, who had been absent for a few weeks at the time. Both men had been facing off since then. Tonight, another brawl could ensue between them, especially since they are both involved in the aforementioned tag team match. As a result, Nick Aldis could announce an Undisputed WWE Title match at the Chamber.

