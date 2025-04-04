Nick Aldis to set up major WWE title match at WrestleMania 41 tonight for Bloodline member? Exploring the potential

Tonight's episode of SmackDown will be yet another important edition in which WWE will continue to build towards WrestleMania 41. While The Show of Shows already has some big matches booked, tonight's episode of the blue brand could witness a major title match being added to the card.

The title match in question will involve LA Knight defending his United States Championship against Jacob Fatu. This potential bout has all the ingredients to be one of the best matches of WrestleMania 41.

On tonight's episode of SmackDown, Fatu will face Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing Match. While both superstars are evenly placed heading into this match, there is a chance WWE could book Fatu to go over tonight and Nick Aldis could announce a US Title match for WrestleMania 41.

The reason WWE could do something along these lines is because Jacob Fatu in recent times has witnessed an unprecedented rise in popularity. This is one way the promotion can further increase the hype around him.

A real-life Bloodline member recently predicted SmackDown star Jacob Fatu's WWE future

Since making his debut, Jacob Fatu has performed extremely well in the Stamford-based promotion. In a short period of time, The Samoan Werewolf has impressed people inside and outside the ring. Many now believe that Fatu will eventually become a top-tier talent.

One man who agrees with the same is real-life Bloodline member Journey Fatu. During an interview with Muscle Man Malcolm, Journey was asked if he thinks Jacob will eventually become a World Champion and the face of the Stamford-based promotion. He said:

"Of course. Of course. Anyone who works hard. For Triple H and any of the WWE board members, for anybody who needs to see any pro wrestler individually to be a part of the company or who can carry the company or who could be the face of the company, why not? If you think Jacob Fatu's going to be the face of the company, you just have to wait and see," Journey said.

Check out the video below:

Based on Jacob Fatu's work until now, it does seem like he has a very bright future. It will be interesting to see if The Samoan Werewolf is able to keep the momentum going and become a World Champion one day.

