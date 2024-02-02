Nick Aldis to sign son of legendary 2-time WWE champion as revenge against Adam Pearce? Analyzing the clues

SmackDown GM Nick Aldis jumped on the opportunity and got Randy Orton to sign with SmackDown, leaving Adam Pearce with an unsigned contract. However, Pearce ensured that CM Punk was signed to RAW. A similar situation has risen again but with Andrade and Bron Breakker.

Breakker was Brock Lesnar’s replacement at Royal Rumble 2024, and Andrade made his return to WWE at the same event. On the following RAW, Andrade signed with RAW even though Nick Aldis revealed he had an excellent offer for the returning superstar. During the segment, Aldis received a phone call and revealed it was Bron Breakker.

If that phone call wasn’t an indication that Rick Steiner's son and Nick Aldis are already in communication about signing with SmackDown, another clue has surfaced that indicates the same. Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, and Trick Williams are reportedly booked for SmackDown tonight. It’s possible that Aldis will welcome Breakker to the blue brand and have him sign the contract, just the way he did with Randy Orton.

Bron Breakker received a major push when he entered the Royal Rumble men’s match. The WWE Universe quickly realized that Breakker has a similar effect as The Beast Incarnate. It goes without saying that fans are looking forward to Bron Breakker on the main roster.

Nick Aldis can sign another major returning superstar

The men’s division witnessed some impressive returns in the last few months. Coming to the women’s division, WWE Superstar Naomi made an impactful return at Royal Rumble 2024. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion was in the ring for 1 hour, 2 minutes, and 18 seconds after entering the match at number 2.

Following the event, WWE did not announce which brand Naomi would sign with. However, a report from Fightful has noted that she is going to sign with the blue brand.

Considering that she is married to Jimmy Uso, it could've played a role in her signing with SmackDown since WWE usually keeps couples signed to the same brand.

Naomi walked out of WWE in May 2022 along with Sasha Banks. Prior to her walk-out, she was working both brands as the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

