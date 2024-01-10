Nick Aldis to steal tag team from WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

Nick Aldis is one of the top figures in WWE. Just a handful of months ago, Triple H revealed that Adam Pearce would become the RAW General Manager and Aldis would take over the Friday Night show.

Since then, both men have had major hires. RAW has gained the likes of R-Truth, The Creed Brothers, Ivy Nile, and CM Punk. SmackDown, on the other hand, has acquired the services of Randy Orton, Kairi Sane, Carlito, Dragon Lee, and Tyler Bate.

There's a chance that Nick Aldis could steal two stars away from the Monday Night show and sign them to his brand. He was seen talking to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance a few weeks ago, which led many to believe that he was tampering. While it didn't happen with those two, Nick could steal The Indus Sher Veer Mahaan and Sanga.

Veer and Sanga represent two-thirds of Indus Sher alongside Jinder Mahal. Unfortunately for the tag team, Mahal has been all over WWE television while they have been absent in recent weeks. There appears to be no plan for the bruising tag team in the near future on RAW.

As a result, Nick could step up and steal the duo from Adam Pearce. He could promise them opportunities and the screen time they don't currently receive on RAW. If they feel betrayed by Jinder, the move very well could happen.

Nick Aldis made a major decision on WWE SmackDown last week

Nick Aldis has been a hit as the SmackDown General Manager. As noted, he has recruited numerous stars to the brand upon their return to WWE. This includes megastars like Randy Orton, veterans and legends like Carlito and Paul Ellering, and up-and-coming sensations such as Dragon Lee and Tyler Bate.

One highlight of Aldis as the SmackDown General Manager is that he doesn't let people get one over on him. This was especially true on Friday Night SmackDown last week, where he put his foot down after a surprise attack by The Bloodline.

Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa showed up and attacked AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton. The three singles performers were battling it out for a shot to challenge Roman's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the 2024 Royal Rumble PLE.

Following the interruption by The Bloodline, Aldis revealed to Paul Heyman that Reigns would now have to fight Styles, Knight, and Orton together in a Fatal 4-Way at the big event in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The GM clearly won't let talent push him around, even the biggest name in all of professional wrestling. His future as an authority figure in WWE appears to be very bright.

