Nick Aldis to stun Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 with Kevin Owens' replacement? Possibility explored

Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton for WrestleMania 41 has been canceled after KO pulled out of the bout owing to neck issues that will require surgery. When Nick Aldis made the announcement, The Viper dropped him with an RKO. The RKO may be what will ensure Orton retains his spot on the match card.
Nick Aldis seemingly cannot levy a fine on The Legend Killer for the assault. The last time The Viper took Aldis out with an RKO, he paid double the fine and claimed the extra was for the next time he would attack The National Treasure. Hence, the SmackDown general manager could book him against a mystery opponent at The Show of Shows to exact revenge.
Seth Rollins faced a returning Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38, and something similar could happen with Randy Orton. Aldis could inform Orton that he would not know his challenger until the match starts. At The Show of Shows, a returning Aleister Black (aka Malakai Black) could be revealed as the veteran's opponent.
Black joined AEW in 2021 and left the promotion in February 2025. The former NXT Champion is now rumored to return to the sports entertainment juggernaut. WWE has seemingly been teasing his potential comeback on SmackDown through cryptic vignettes.
While it has been reported that Black will return to WWE TV after WrestleMania 41, creative plans may change with The Prizefighter pulling out of his match against Orton.
Randy Orton sent a message to Kevin Owens on WWE SmackDown
The Apex Predator showed up on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown after Owens' announcement. He didn't look happy with the situation at all, and some expected a promo battle between the superstars.
Orton surprisingly broke character and asked the Canadian wrestler to get himself "fixed up."
"Go get yourself fixed up."
Although The Viper's WrestleMania match stands canceled, there are speculations that Nick Aldis vs. Randy Orton might be a possible creative direction. However, nothing has been confirmed.