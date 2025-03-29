Nick Aldis to take top WWE Superstar off TV following his actions on SmackDown this week? Exploring potential punishment

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis had to deal with a big mishap this week. He has to take care of an unruly superstar who interrupted an ongoing title match and attacked the challenger and the champion. Following this, Aldis could be forced to punish Jacob Fatu and take him off television.

LA Knight was defending the United States Championship against Braun Strowman in the O2 Arena. The match saw both superstars go hard at each other. However, when the fight spilled to the ringside, Jacob Fatu launched a surprise attack on The Monster of All Monsters. While his focus was on the former WWE Universal Champion, he also landed a few blows on Knight.

This resulted in the match ending in a disqualification victory for Strowman. However, the former Black Sheep of the Wyatt Family neither won the title he competed for nor was he again crushed by The Samoan Werewolf.

With this, Fatu added another tally mark to how many times he demolished Braun Strowman. However, this could now force Nick Aldis’ hand to punish the New Bloodline member.

The WWE SmackDown General Manager could remove The Samoan Werewolf from active programming and keep him away from the blue brand's upcoming shows. While this is a significant possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Jacob Fatu bares his teeth at Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown

Jacob Fatu was angry at Solo Sikoa for interfering in his Number One Contender’s match against Braun Strowman for the US Championship on last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. This resulted in The Samoan Werewolf losing the title shot without getting beaten, and he asked the New Bloodline leader to mind his business.

After he attacked The Monster Among Men this week, Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga confronted him about it and demanded an explanation. The New Bloodline leader also asked Fatu to lower his voice while speaking to him and Tonga. In response, The Samoan Werewolf said he couldn’t control himself whenever he saw Strowman and would soon bring the US Title to the family.

This was yet another occasion when the threads tying the New Bloodline appeared to be breaking. It would be interesting to see how Nick Aldis arranges a rematch for the US Championship and whether Jacob Fatu is involved in the equation.

