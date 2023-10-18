Nick Aldis to trade former WWE Champion to SmackDown? Exploring the chances

The narrative has changed in WWE courtesy of a big announcement made by Triple H on SmackDown. The Game revealed that General Managers were returning, with Adam Pearce taking control of RAW and the debuting Nick Aldis running SmackDown.

The former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion made several big moves almost immediately, including bringing Kevin Owens to Friday Night SmackDown. However, The Prizefighter might not be his only trade. He may work with RAW to bring more talent over to SmackDown, including a former WWE Champion.

More specifically, he might bring Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher over to the blue brand. The trio showed up backstage during the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW and spoke to General Manager Adam Pearce, but the specifics behind the discussion were not revealed.

Given that the stable was brought up from NXT to Monday Night RAW in the 2023 Draft, one would have expected them to do more by now. They surely had higher hopes and expectations for their time on the red brand and likely felt unsatisfied as a result.

The trio may have talked to Adam Pearce in the hopes of convincing him to propose a trade. From there, Nick Aldis may bring them over to SmackDown and potentially give the three men the spotlight that they feel they deserve.

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles could be in their future

Jinder Mahal has interestingly acted as a manager of sorts for Indus Sher. Veer Mahaan and Sanga have both proven to be dangerous, but Jinder's experience and cunningness are what could lead the pair to great success.

Veer and Sanga are most likely planning to target the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. While either man could be formidable in the singles rank, they are at their best as a tag team right now, especially with Jinder Mahal guiding them.

The current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions are Finn Balor and Damian Priest. The Judgment Day duo won the titles from Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes during the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW. Rhodes and Jey, often called the Main Event Nightmares, had won the belts from The Judgment Day at Fastlane.

Balor and Priest would likely be concerned if they had to battle Indus Sher. The powerful and explosive tag team could have the skills necessary to win the coveted Tag Team Titles. The best part is, as of now, at least, they could challenge the champions regardless of what brand they are part of. A trade would not hurt their pursuit of gold.

