Nick Aldis to unleash absent 38-year-old star on Kevin Owens on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

On the previous edition of WWE SmackDown, Nick Aldis suspended Kevin Owens after the Prizefighter broke a cardinal rule against physicality set by the SmackDown General Manager. Despite the suspension, Owens participated in WWE's recent live event, sharing an emotional hug with Sami Zayn.

However, in the upcoming edition of the Blue brand, Owens might face consequences if he decides to appear on the show. The potential scenario unfolding could involve Owens continuing his appearances on SmackDown, frustrating Nick Aldis. This frustration might lead Aldis to book the Prizefighter in an unexpected match against Karrion Kross, who has been absent from in-ring action for the past couple of months.

The last time Kross wrestled on SmackDown was during the August 11, 2023, episode, where he faced AJ Styles and suffered a defeat. Subsequently, he also competed against Drew McIntyre in a dark match on SmackDown on September 01, 2023.

Nick Aldis booking Karrion Kross against the former RAW star could serve as a compelling way to orchestrate Kross's comeback to in-ring action on the Blue brand.

It will be intriguing to witness how events unfold in the upcoming edition of SmackDown and whether Kevin Owens decides to appear despite Nick Aldis's suspension orders.

Nick Aldis reaction on suspending Kevin Owens

The SmackDown General Manager appeared on the latest edition of WWE Bump, revealing that the suspension of the Prize Fighter isn't a tough decision for him, despite Owens being one of the top stars in the company. Nick also mentioned how he brought Kevin to the Blue brand as part of a trade, emphasizing that, as a General Manager, it's crucial for him to stick to his word. Aldis stated that

“It wasn’t a tough decision," said Aldis. "I’m the man who facilitated KO coming to the blue brand. I think he’s one of the very top competitors in the WWE. But I have to stick to my word. As a leader and as an executive, my word is everything. In this business, your word is your bond. That is a mantra as old as the hills in our industry. I told KO earlier in the night, ‘Yes, you can sit in for Corey Graves. But please don’t get physical,'"

Not only this, Nick also gave a potential hint regarding the split of Damage CTRL during this appearance on WWE Bump.

As we are heading towards Survivor Series 2023, it will be interesting to see how Nick will handle things between Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and the Damage CTRL who recently got a new ally in the form of Asuka.

What is your opinion of Aldis' tensute on SmackDown so far? Sound off in the comments section below.

