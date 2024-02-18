Nick Aldis working WWE creative decisions into major deals? Implications for Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, and more analyzed

Nick Aldis has been working towards making SmackDown the best among the three shows run by WWE, and he has been keeping his eyes on getting as many contracts signed as possible. It has been absolutely wonderful to watch Adam Pearce and Aldis in a tense competition for signing superstars to their respective brands.

During the latest episode of SmackDown, Aldis announced Bron Breakker as the newest member of the blue brand. The current NXT Tag Team Champion came out to the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, and signed the contract live on-air. Breakker was present during a previous episode of SmackDown as well, but Aldis could not secure the deal since Adam Pearce informed the young superstar about a better deal with RAW.

Well, it is possible that Nick Aldis lured Bron Breakker to SmackDown with the promise of a title shot, just the way he promised Randy Orton a shot at The Bloodline to get The Viper to sign with the blue brand. If Nick promised Breakker a title shot, it could probably be against either Roman Reigns or Logan Paul.

There is also scope for a possibility that Breakker can challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship right after WrestleMania 40. Regardless of whether Reigns or Cody Rhodes is the champion, it will give fans a different angle to see apart from The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes' ongoing feud.

On the other hand, Breakker can be Logan Paul’s next challenger. The Maverick is the current United States Champion, and Bron Breakker challenging him for the title will turn into an interesting feud for fans. Their opposing personalities will help with turning the feud into a thrilling experience.

Another superstar who has yet to sign with any brand is Jade Cargill. If Nick Aldis wants her to sign with SmackDown, he can give Jade the final spot in the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match at the namesake premium live event in Perth, Australia. This increases Cargill's chances of getting a title shot against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40.

However, Becky Lynch also wants to challenge The Eradicator for the Women's World Championship, so Cargill, Lynch, and Ripley could end up colliding in a Triple Threat Match.

Bron Breakker is a huge signing for WWE SmackDown

Bron Breakker entered the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match as Brock Lesnar’s replacement. This provided him with huge momentum and popularity among the WWE Universe. Moreover, Breakker comes from a family that has an enriched wrestling legacy. His father, Rick Steiner, and uncle, Scott Steiner, are notable veterans of the industry.

Recently, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis shared a photo collage of himself with Scott Steiner and Bron Breakker on X/Twitter.

"How it started ---> How it's going," Nick Aldis shared.

You can check out Nick Aldis' tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Breakker is currently the NXT Tag Team Champion with Baron Corbin. The Wolf Dogs would most probably lose the titles at NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 before The Big Bad Booty Nephew officially begins working with Friday Night SmackDown.

Are you excited to see Bron Breakker on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below!