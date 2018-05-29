Nishu, Semboi to play for BFC till 2020; sign new contracts

Bengaluru, May 29 (PTI) Defender Nishu Kumar and striker Thongkhosiem Haokip will continue to represent BFC till 2020 end.

Both the players have signed new two-year contracts here, which was announced by the club on their twitter handle.

"They're Blue for another TWO! @nishukumar22 Semboi Haokip. #WeAreBFC," BFC tweeted.

Though former BFC coach Albert Roca fielded them infrequently in the Indian Super League, they played key roles in helping the team reach the knockout stages of AFC Cup.

Nishu has played 26 times and scored three goals, while Haokip, who is popularly called Semboi, played eleven games and scored three goals for BFC this year.

Haokip had represented FC Goa and Kerala Blasters in ISL, before joining BFC.

He also had played for East Bengal, after having made his professional debut for Pune FC in 2013.

In a group league encounter of the AFC, Nishu's right-footer in the first minute of the stoppage time helped BFC climb on the top of the Group E table. He also scripted a timely brace in an AFC away game against Abahani Dhaka to enable BFC to qualify for the next round of the tournament.

Expressing his delight, Nishu said he had to fight for his chances this season which is a good sign as that makes one to work harder to get into the side.

"The management, coaching staff, dressing room and the fans have always been so supportive of me and I think this was an easy decision to make."

Haokip, who was picked in the ISL draft back in July 2017, played a key role in a season where Roca rotated his players heavily owing to the fixture.

Playing nine games in Asian campaign of 2018, Haokip struck three goals in the qualifying stages, which included a match-winning brace in the play-off stage game against TC Sports Club from Maldives as Bengaluru booked a berth in the group stages of the competition