"NO. NO. NO. NO. NO. NO" - Fans concerned over Roman Reigns possibly becoming the first WWE Superstar to achieve incredible feat

Wrestling Twitter is going bananas over Roman Reigns possibly holding four championship belts after Night of Champions.

Reigns is all set to team up with Solo Sikoa at the upcoming Night of Champions PLE in Saudi Arabia. The duo will challenge Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for their Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles that they won by defeating The Usos at WrestleMania 39.

Roman Reigns won the Universal title almost three years ago. He won the belt by putting down Braun Strowman and The Fiend at Payback 2020. Two years later, he beat Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 38 to win the WWE title as well. With that victory, Reigns became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. If Reigns ends up coming out victorious at Night of Champions, he will hold four different title belts. Fans are aware that no WWE Superstar in history has held the Universal title, WWE title, and the combined WWE Tag Team titles simultaneously.

Wrestling World CC's official Twitter handle pointed out the possibility of Roman Reigns holding four belts with a win at Night of Champions. The tweet received a massive reaction from fans, and most of them seemed unhappy over Reigns winning the Undisputed Tag Team titles. Check out some of the reactions below:

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Roman Reigns could simultaneously hold FOUR titles with a win at Night Of Champions 🤯 Roman Reigns could simultaneously hold FOUR titles with a win at Night Of Champions 🤯🏆 https://t.co/vFUihtudKI

The Visionary Psychopath ⚔️🏹⚖️🐍🔥 @Jascha421 @WrestlingWCC Dumb idea if they actually do this. Tying up the tag titles as well on someone who is a part time champ as it is? The better move would be to split the tag titles. @WrestlingWCC Dumb idea if they actually do this. Tying up the tag titles as well on someone who is a part time champ as it is? The better move would be to split the tag titles.

JJBigfoot @JoshuaJ67149889 @WrestlingWCC That’s how bad WWE creative is rn @WrestlingWCC That’s how bad WWE creative is rn

NoSympathy @ChaseCh98882582 @WrestlingWCC Yeh no, he’s good with the world titles @WrestlingWCC Yeh no, he’s good with the world titles

WWESuchGoodSh1t @WWESGS1 @WrestlingWCC And then he'll take his x amount of time off while holding four titles hostage. @WrestlingWCC And then he'll take his x amount of time off while holding four titles hostage.

Mary Al-Kethairi @marysueal5 @WrestlingWCC I'm sure that is a thrilling prospect. Holding four titles hostage. What a concept. @WrestlingWCC I'm sure that is a thrilling prospect. Holding four titles hostage. What a concept.😟

Roman Reigns has tasted tag team gold in the past

Ten years ago, The Tribal Chief was still a mid-card act but was incredibly popular among the WWE Universe. Back in 2013, Reigns and Seth Rollins won the WWE Tag Team titles when the duo defeated Team Hell No (Daniel Bryan & Kane) at Extreme Rules.

In October 2013, Cody Rhodes and Goldust met Reigns and Rollins in a WWE Tag Team title match. After 20 minutes of intense back-and-forth, Rhodes and Goldust managed to pick up a huge win over The Shield, thus bagging the WWE Tag Team titles.

About a year after this loss, WWE was heavily pushing Reigns as a singles star, and he was feuding with the likes of Randy Orton. He remained a top name for the next decade or so and still is to this day. Reigns would love to get his hands on the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles and leave Saudi Arabia with four title belts.

What do you think? Will Reigns manage to do the unthinkable and win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles with Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions?

Recommended Video These celebrities have unexpected wins over WWE stars!

Poll : 0 votes