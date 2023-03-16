"Nobody wants to go there anymore" - Twitter reacts to WWE Hall of Famers claiming they won't sign with AEW

Two Hall of Famers have claimed that they will not be joining All Elite Wrestling following their exit from WWE.

Nikki and Brie Bella announced their departure from WWE yesterday and scrubbed all mentions of the promotion from their social media profiles. They also shared that they will now be known as The Garcia Twins moving forward and many fans began to speculate that Nikki and Brie will be heading to All Elite Wrestling.

Former WWE Superstars Saraya (Paige), Toni Storm, and Ruby Soho (Ruby Riott) have formed a faction in AEW known as The Outcasts and have claimed that fans turned against them due to their past with another company. The Garcia Twins would have fit right in with the stable, but Nikki claimed on Instagram live earlier today that they will not be heading to the promotion.

pau @316REIGNS “we’re not going to aew” now y’all can quit that “we’re not going to aew” now y’all can quit that 😭 https://t.co/IMmOjJJVFQ

Nikki could be telling the truth, or the sisters could wind up in AEW anyway. Some fans joked that nobody wants to go to All Elite Wrestling anymore, while others pointed out that she wouldn't spoil the surprise if The Garcia Twins had signed with the promotion.

MLB Youngman @BronxAF @316REIGNS What a shame, really wanted Daniel Garcia to join them @316REIGNS What a shame, really wanted Daniel Garcia to join them

MrGosh @MrGosh82 @WONF4W Like they would publicly say they were @WONF4W Like they would publicly say they were

Moviefan @TVMoviefan30 @WONF4W It would have made sense. Brie’s husband Is there. @WONF4W It would have made sense. Brie’s husband Is there.

Brie Bella on why she feels free after exiting WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella recently revealed why she feels like she is free after exiting the promotion.

The 39-year-old spent close to a decade in WWE as a competitor before stepping away from the ring as a full-time superstar in 2016. The former Divas Champion also spent time working as an ambassador for the company before her exit.

Speaking on the Nikki & Brie Show, she explained what she meant by saying that she felt "free" after leaving the company. Brie disclosed that she can now go back to being her uncensored self and doesn't have to apologize.

"It's weird because I say 'freeing,' and a lot of people are like, 'What does she mean?' There’s something really freeing about going back to who you were. It's like you can go back to being your unfiltered, uncensored self. I don't have to apologize, it's who I am. I always hate when I have to apologize or be like, 'sorry, didn't mean to do that,' when I actually did," said Brie Bella. [H/T: NoDQ]

AEW's women's division has a ton of talent, but many fans have been critical of the storylines as of late. It will be interesting to see if The Garcia Twins can help the division grow if they do end up signing with the promotion.

Do you think Nikki and Brie should sign with All Elite Wrestling? Let us hear your thoughts in the comments section below.

