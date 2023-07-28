Non-WWE megastar could return next year? Analyzing what we know so far!

WWE is breaking records with televised shows and Premium Live Events in international markets. The sports entertainment juggernaut is reportedly set to return to Puerto Rico for a televised show next year. It is possible that television could see the return of a megastar.

The person in question is none other than Bad Bunny. The Grammy-Award-winning rapper is arguably the most famous Puerto Rico native. He could reportedly return to his hometown for an episode of WWE RAW in 2024. However, nothing has been confirmed or announced yet.

Bad Bunny is one of the biggest stars in the entire world. He has been making sporadic appearances in Vince McMahon’s promotion for quite some time now. His performance in the tag team match with Damian Priest at WrestleMania 37 raised the bar for celebrity wrestling.

His next performance came at the Men’s Royal Rumble match on January 29, 2022. Though he failed to win the match, Bunny amazed fans and peers alike with his spectacular performance during the multi-man battle royal.

Bunny was also the poster boy for Backlash in Puerto Rico. He wrestled his former tag team partner Damian Priest in a San Jose Street Fight. The match saw run-ins from multiple stars, including hometown hero Savio Vega.

Bad Bunny isn’t currently advertised for any WWE event

Bad Bunny moved thousands of tickets for Backlash. He also defeated Damian Priest in their match at the Premium Live Event. As of this writing, the rapper isn’t scheduled to appear at a live event in the foreseeable future.

WWE might bring him back or announce him in advance for their potential RAW in Puerto Rico next year. The company is currently focused on making SummerSlam 2023 one of the best Premium Live Events of the year.

