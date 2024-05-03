Not Cody Rhodes or Damage CTRL: The longest reigning current champion in WWE is a 29-year-old star

Cody Rhodes has currently climbed the ladder of being the most celebrated WWE champion. The American Nightmare won the Undisputed WWE Championship for the first time in his career, while some of his peers have secured the belt several times.

However, Rhodes isn’t the longest-reigning title holder in the Stamford-based promotion presently. The same is true for the highly successful Women’s Tag Team Champions from Damage CTRL. Surprisingly, a relatively fresh 29-year-old superstar commands the longest title reign under his name currently.

The Maverick stands on top of all current WWE champions

Logan Paul is currently the superstar with the longest title reign in the Stamford-based promotion right now among all divisions. He won the United States Championship against Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023 on November 4 last year.

The Maverick has held the gold for 180 days now and is showing no signs of stopping. He recently defended his championship successfully against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania XL in a Triple-Threat match.

Becky Lynch has the shortest-running title reign currently

Becky Lynch recently won the WWE Women’s World Championship on the April 22 edition of RAW, after winning a 14-woman Battle Royale. She ultimately eliminated Liv Morgan to hoist the belt over her head, and her reign has only seen her complete 10 days so far, making her the current WWE champion with the shortest reign.

Rhea Ripley previously vacated the title due to an injury lay-off that compelled her to take such a step. She had successfully defended against Lynch at Wrestlemania XL and completed 380 days as champion before having to relinquish it.

Sami Zayn ended the longest-ever WWE Intercontinental Championship reign

Sami Zayn achieved the impossible at WrestleMania XL when he defeated Gunther and ended his rock-solid 666-day title run. This was the longest Intercontinental Championship reign in the history of WWE.

The Canadian highflier stood his ground against The Ring General and met the expectations of his family and fans. Zayn’s victory came in Philadelphia on April 6, 2024, making his title reign stand at 26 days.

While his victory has turned one of his former friends into a foe, the next champion also snatched her title from a foe who was also once a friend.

Bayley hugged the WWE Women’s Championship once again at 'Mania

Bayley stood up to her former stablemate IYO SKY at WrestleMania XL and scored an emotional victory. The Role Model earned her title shot after winning the Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year.

SKY had annexed control of Damage CTRL from Bayley and threw her out of the faction, only for the Hugger to bounce back and win the WWE Women's Championship.

She won on April 7 and her reign stands at 25 days.

Kabuki Warriors have the second-longest title reign?

While IYO SKY lost her title, the Kabuki Warriors of Damage CTRL Kairi Sane and Asuka are enjoying a stable Women’s Tag Team Championship run. The Japanese pro wrestling duo won their belts on January 26, 2024, on SmackDown.

So far, their run has lasted 97 days and will be nearly a century before they face Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair at Backlash France this Saturday.

Damian Priest became the WWE Heavyweight Champ with a lucky cash-in

Damian Priest elevated his status from Señor Money in the Bank to the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania XL. The Judgment Day member had been chasing Seth Rollins for a long time to take away his title.

He finally became successful when CM Punk opened a door of opportunity after he distracted the new champion, Drew McIntyre, allowing Priest to cash in. He won his title on April 7 as well, and his run stands at 25 days.

The newly split tag team titles in the men’s division

While Damian Priest won the World Heavyweight Championship on Night Two of Wrestlemania XL, he lost his Undisputed Tag Team Championship the previous night. His former ally R-Truth played the most important role in stripping him of his title.

Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) and A-Town Down Under emerged as the winners of the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships respectively. Both the new champions received newly upgraded belts recently and their title run stands at 25 days.

When Cody Rhodes defeated the biggest WWE name in the last decade

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns had a thorny two-year rivalry that saw them clashing at WrestleMania 39 and 40. The American Nightmare won the Royal Rumble both years to lay claim to the title but always had to face The Bloodline alongside Reigns.

But 2024 saw Rhodes receiving some backup of his own and he ended the 1,316-day run of Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Having won on Night Two, his title run is also just at 25 days.

