OG Bloodline member to make his final appearance on WWE RAW after Royal Rumble tonight? Exploring the potential 

An OG Bloodline member could soon leave WWE RAW after this week’s episode. While he is set to compete in a high-stakes match that could get him closer to a world title opportunity, Sami Zayn may lose the match and end up moving to SmackDown.

Zayn achieved the remarkable feat of winning three consecutive WarGames matches at the 2024 Survivor Series. However, Sami Zayn’s singles career has not been looking good lately. He was also recently insulted by The Miz for never winning a world title in WWE despite his long tenure with the company.

This week, the former Intercontinental Champion will face CM Punk for a chance to earn a spot in the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. However, given the push The Second City Saint is receiving from WWE, it seems unlikely that the Canadian superstar will win.

Trending

Expand Tweet

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

After the potential loss, there is a chance that the 40-year-old might leave RAW and take advantage of the transfer window to join SmackDown. This move could help him build toward the Undisputed title picture in the near future. While this is a significant possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

How can Sami Zayn make himself a contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship?

Before the Royal Rumble, the OG Bloodline member had a conversation with Kevin Owens. The Prizefighter asked his best friend to support him in his title match against Cody Rhodes at the Royal Rumble, just as he aided Roman Reigns in the Tribal Combat match.

He also said that if Zayn wins the Rumble and KO becomes the new Undisputed Champion, the two could fight for the title at WrestleMania 41. Owens suggested that their rivalry has always brought out the best in them and elevated their careers.

Even though both men lost their respective matches at the PLE, a feud between the Canadian luchador and Kevin Owens could really help him gain the necessary spotlight, especially since The American Nightmare has now defended his title against The Prizefighter three times.

Expand Tweet

While this was Cody Rhodes' eighth title defense, he hasn’t faced much variety in terms of opponents. Besides Owens, he has defended his title twice against AJ Styles and Solo Sikoa, and once against Logan Paul. Therefore, WWE also needs a new and credible challenger for the inaugural Men’s Crown Jewel Champion.

Thus, Sami Zayn has a good chance to get himself in the Undisputed Championship picture. It would be interesting to see if he can secure the number one contender spot and finally win a WWE Championship in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback