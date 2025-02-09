OG Bloodline member to turn heel in a fit of jealousy and injure Jey Uso on WWE television? Exploring the potential

WWE Superstar Jey Uso proved himself once again by winning the 2025 Royal Rumble. While the fans are happy with The Yeet Master getting a guaranteed world title match at WrestleMania 41, this could spark jealousy in an OG Bloodline member. Moreover, there is a chance that Jimmy Uso could even injure his twin brother soon.

Jimmy and Jey Uso saw their egos and loyalties clashing after Roman Reigns and Mr. Yeet developed issues with each other. While Jimmy chose to side with the OTC, Main Event abandoned The Bloodline and left SmackDown to join RAW.

However, the former Intercontinental Champion was ambushed by his brother several times, and the two faced each other in a singles match at WrestleMania XL. Jey Uso emerged as the victor of the match, and Jimmy Uso was later attacked and evicted from The Bloodline by Solo Sikoa, who called him the group's weak link.

Now, after the reunion of the brothers and the OG Bloodline's return to power, Jimmy is still considered the weaker half of The Usos. While he was eliminated from the Royal Rumble in 15 minutes, he also lost his Elimination Chamber qualifier to Drew McIntyre on this week’s episode of SmackDown.

Frustrated by this, there is a chance that he could attack and injure Mr. Yeet. This would reopen the chapter of turmoil between the former Undisputed Tag Team Champions. While this is a significant possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Sami Zayn could also lash out at Jey Uso

Sami Zayn and Jey Uso are good friends on screen. However, the 2025 Royal Rumble saw Main Event Jey accidentally eliminate Zayn from the match. The Yeet Master spoke to the Canadian superstar backstage on this week’s RAW and explained himself. Hugging him back, Zayn said that he was happy for him.

However, right after Jey Uso left, Karrion Kross approached Sami Zayn. The Final Testament leader taunted him and asked how he felt watching his friends live his dreams while he continued to be their cheerleader.

Zayn replied and said that if Kross kept confronting him, they would have a problem. In response, The Herald of Doomsday threatened the Canadian and said that while he wasn’t his problem, he easily could be.

Karrion Kross has already corrupted The Miz, who turned against R-Truth, and Xavier Woods, who later influenced and turned heel with Kofi Kingston. If The Final Testament leader gets through to him, Zayn could also turn heel and attack Jey. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the 2025 Royal Rumble winner.

