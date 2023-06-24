Only one person can make Solo Sikoa turn babyface and join The Usos; it's not Rikishi

The animosity that has been plaguing The Bloodline will finally reach the boiling point when Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa square off against The Usos in a tag team match at Money in the Bank on July 1 in London.

As a result of the growing hatred between The Bloodline, fans are wondering what will become of Solo Sikoa's alliance with Roman Reigns. Will he stop cooperating with The Tribal Chief at some point?

Solo Sikoa needs a particular someone to help him realize that he is simply another pawn in Roman Reigns' game. But who is this person that will link Solo Sikoa to his real brothers, The Usos?

The Anoa'i family has a history of incorporating its members into dynamic storylines. WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi may have introduced the world to the newest member of the faction. He announced on Instagram that his youngest son, Thamiko T. Fatu, is currently taking bookings for professional wrestling, prompting widespread speculation that he could be joining The Bloodline soon.

Fans are curious as to whether or not Thamiko will take part in the conflict between The Bloodline as a result of Rikishi's post.

Thamiko does not currently have a contract with WWE. But the fact that his other three brothers are some of the biggest names in the business at the moment might open the door for him.

Since the plot is currently revolving around the Samoan family, Thamiko could make a cameo appearance at the Money in the Bank 2023 PLE. Even if Thamiko doesn't have much experience in the ring yet, he would be a welcome addition to The Bloodline plot as a non-wrestling character.

Imagine The Usos introducing him to the WWE Universe at the prestigious premium live event in London, where he aids his brothers in defeating Solo Sikoa and Reigns. After the conclusion of Money in the Bank, Roman instructs Solo to get rid of Thamiko, but Solo chooses not to harm his younger brother and instead decides to spike Roman, which brings the Fatu brothers back together.

It remains to be seen whether WWE will pull the trigger, and if they do, it will be an interesting turn of events leading up to SummerSlam.

Will Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns prevail at Money in the Bank?

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have previously defeated Roman Reigns in a tag team match. His position as the WWE's Undisputed Universal Champion may be jeopardized if Roman suffers another defeat.

The Usos are two of WWE's most underappreciated superstars. This Bloodline narrative represents some of their finest work to date, but they will likely lose against Reigns and Solo Sikoa at WWE Money in the Bank if they don't bring in reinforcements. The outcome of the "Bloodline Civil War" is something that can only be determined by the passage of time.

