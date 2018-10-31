Opinion: Becky Lynch could be the next face of the WWE

Becky Lynch is one of the hottest stars in the WWE right now

One of the most striking things about all of the lists released in the wake of Roman Reigns's upsetting departure was that pretty much of all of the names being banded around as his replacement as the 'face of the WWE' were men.

Whether it was Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, or Finn Balor, most fans and journalists alike were quick to choose a main-event male performer as the next chosen one in the company.

What, then, if everybody is wrong, and that in fact, current SmackDown Women's Champion, Becky Lynch, could be the next face of the WWE.

The Irish Lass-Kicker is undoubtedly the hottest star in the WWE right now. Since turning heel this summer, she has put on a string of excellent promos and matches and has received the biggest pops on every show that she has been on. Hell, she even managed to get the SmackDown Live 1000 audience to boo Hall of Famer, Edge.

With the WWE continuing to book Lynch as the top heel on SmackDown, the question has to be asked as to whether or not she should change her character, and the simple answer to that question is no.

Lynch could easily take a note out of Stone Cold Steve Austin and CM Punk's playbook and become the anti-hero that we all desperately want to see in the WWE. Lynch has been one of the driving forces in the WWE's Women's Revolution, and she could just as easily become a hero for every girl out there who has ever been misrepresented or treated differently. In many ways, she is almost like an upgraded version of AJ Lee.

Lynch could be exactly what the WWE is looking for

Imagine Lynch coming out and cutting a CM Pipebomb inspired promo about the WWE's treatment of women when it comes to their relationship with Saudi Arabia. The live crowd would go insane and Lynch would also grab some serious mainstream attention.

Of course, there are too many political ramifications for the WWE to allow Lynch to make such a statement but if they looked hard enough, they could probably find something else that she could call them out on. She could even just call them out on the way they have held her back for the last few years and how they haven't listened to their audience.

Which brings me nicely onto my next point. The WWE has always had a bit of reputation for being tone-deaf when it comes to what their audience wants. The company has continued to book Lynch as a heel despite overwhelming crowd reactions, and the longer they continue to do that, the more over Becky Lynch is going to become.

If, as they say they are, the WWE is serious about representing social change with their on-screen storylines, then booking a female as the top star of their company could really help them reconnect with a dwindling audience, and also help them reach out to an audience they didn't previously have. Fans are desperate to see Becky Lynch booked as one of the company's top faces, and with a depleted roster, there could be no harm in giving things a go.

Of course, the WWE also has one of the most popular female performers in the world on their books at the moment in the form of current Raw Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey. While there is a much more logical argument to be made that the WWE should push Rousey as the new face of the company, it would be much better for the WWE to build their own star, rather than to rely on someone's pre-existing star power.

Rousey could be effectively utilised in helping to get Lynch over though, and a victory over the former UFC star would go a long way in establishing Lynch as the top female star in the company.

The WWE does, in fairness, have the potential to be a beacon of change in the sporting world, and booking Becky Lynch as the face of the company would be a serious gesture from the company.

On top of all of this, Becky Lynch simply possesses everything that the WWE wants from their top star. She has a great look, she is awesome on the mic and even better between the ropes. She possesses the kind of intangible qualities that only come along once in a generation and she doesn't reek of manufacture like a lot of the current top guys in the company.

If nothing else, the WWE has nothing to lose from trying to build Becky Lynch as the next face of the company. She is super over with the WWE Universe and it seems like that is not likely to change, and right now, they have no-one else who can really fill that void at the top of the card.