Opinion: Why Paul Heyman needs to turn on Brock Lesnar

It worked before

WWE are doing a tremendous job on building real heel heat on Brock Lesnar. They did such a good job this past Monday that many fans actually chanted ''We Want Roman'', as Brock was assaulting RAW General Manager Kurt Angle at the end of the show.

It is a pretty well-known fact now that Brock Lesnar will be leaving WWE next month and returning to the UFC in early 2019. While Brock's future has been determined, many are wondering what will become of The Beast's advocate, Paul Heyman?

Paul has had a very rocky relationship with WWE over the years. As a part of the writing and booking team, Paul frequently clashed with Vince and Stephanie McMahon, which would ultimately lead to a very ugly exit from the company in 2007, following the events of the despised December To Dismember pay-per-view in 2006. As Paul has just been a TV personality this time around, he has seemingly had a better relationship with WWE, even to the point that they released a DVD on his life in 2014.

So the big question is, do WWE want to keep Paul Heyman around, without Brock Lesnar?

If the past relationship between WWE and Paul Heyman is anything to go by, I would think no. But one would hope that surely WWE is aware of how valuable Paul is to them. There have been rumors in recent weeks that Paul has been doing a little writing for WWE RAW lately, as well as some production work. Him being backstage at RAW episodes that he hasn't appeared on suggests that these rumors might be true, so if they are, Paul's incredible wrestling mind would be something desperately needed by WWE.

Aside from his creative side, Paul has been the best on-air character WWE has had over the last six years, particularly when he branched out and managed other superstars. I believe that Paul Heyman the TV character is something that WWE really needs today, even more so than how often he actually appears on TV today.

The best way for Paul Heyman to remain with WWE and make a full time return to TV is for he to turn his back on Brock Lesnar and screw him out of the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam. This could be by way of disrupting the referee from a Lesnar pin attempt and distracting Brock in enough time for Roman to recover and Spear and pin Lesnar.

The benefit of a Roman Reigns heel turn and alliance with Paul Heyman

A dream team?

Is it possible that Roman Reigns may turn heel soon?

I don't think so. But they say never say never in the WWE. Once Brock Lesnar leaves, RAW is going to be in a desperate need for a new big bad heel in town, and I can't think of anymore better than Roman Reigns. Yes, he does have his fair share of fans, who certainly showed their support this past Monday, but he won't be cheered every week.

It is now time to pull the trigger on the Roman Reigns heel turn and align him with Paul Heyman. I mean, what do they have to lose?

They are going to need a new top heel, Roman fits the criteria perfectly and fans being the way they are, this will only work out in the long run and actually have those who hate Roman, suddenly adore him. This, in turn, will work really well to keep Paul Heyman around and give Roman some much-needed help, and eventually have him move onto other clients in the future, maybe even a Paul Heyman Girl.