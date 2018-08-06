Opinion: Roman Reigns should return this week on Raw with promos on Heyman or Brock?

Should he cut a promo this week on Raw?

Roman Reigns is 'The Big Dog,' and his work is loved and hated by fans worldwide. It's no surprise to anyone that he is booed in every arena he steps into because of the thrust by WWE to make him the face of the company.

The wrestler is talented, but his work has become stagnant because of the company's efforts to push him down everyone's throat as the next big thing, while his promos have been a let down as have his matches.

He comes out every week and claims to be 'The Guy,' and that the WWE ring is his yard, but his work has not spoken in the way his promos have been made to speak with people. His promos are majorly filled with boos from fans, and if you think I am over-exaggerating, watch this video to understand the reality.

As much boos he received in the video above, a change of heart definitely came during last week's Raw when his promo was loved by the fans. There are speculations that it happened because he cut a small promo, while some speculated that he was cheered during the last segment because Lesnar turned heel (partially), while others believed that he got the hometown advantage.

The reasons may differ, but the fact remains that WWE's blue-eyed boy is finally getting the notes right and it would be a good idea if he comes out to the ring tonight on Raw to cut a promo on Brock, but accidentally switches over to Paul Heyman.

This segment would become better if Heyman also comes in the ring or the ramp and cuts the promo with him. Paul is an expert at cutting promos and hyping up things, and it would be a great idea to see him share the ring with his current client's opponent at Summerslam.

The two can exchange verbal blows before Kurt joins the conversation and talks about the actions he is about to take due to Brock's attack last week on him. A special guest referee is a possibility, but the segment would become better if Baron Corbin joins the conversation and asks for a match with 'The Big Dog' in an attempt to teach Roman a lesson for his attack last week.

The humble advocate could turn Roman's attention back to him which would give Baron the opportunity to take a cheap shot on The Big Dog, but all said and done, it is a good idea to see Roman cut a promo on Heyman because then it would make sense for Heyman to come out and share his part of the story and attack that transpired last week at the hands of his client, Brocckkkk Lesnarrrr.

