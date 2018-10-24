×
Opinion: Why SmackDown Live can become the A show now

Nikhil Chauhan
ANALYST
Feature
76   //    24 Oct 2018, 14:14 IST

WWE SmackDown may have its time of glory now
WWE SmackDown may have its time of glory now

Ever since Roman Reigns' departure from WWE, RAW has found itself in a difficult situation pertaining to a lot of storyline changes that are bound to happen because of the The Big Dog's unfortunate exit. That being said, WWE will have a hard time finding somebody to fill Roman Reigns' shoes to bring back the kind of power and authority that he brought to ring. RAW might still be deciding whose yard it is going to be now and the stakes are very high on Drew McIntyre.

On the other hand, RAW's continued dominance over SmackDown Live in terms of pay-per-view events and match line-ups might take a step back. SmackDown Live has always been seen as the second show of WWE, courtesy to how SmackDown Live matches are booked in the match card in every pay-per-view.

RAW, which was built on the face of the company and WWE's biggest merchandise mover Roman Reigns in the last few years, will now look to shift all the focus to other wrestlers. And that could well be AJ Styles, considering Style's ongoing Championship reign of over a year and the fact that he is an already established wrestler in the eyes of every wrestling fan in the world.

This could possibly mean that SmackDown Live could garner a lot of attention which previously went to RAW and AJ Styles could well be headlining upcoming pay-per-views. It just doesn't rest at AJ Styles being the face of the company but the very fact that both the Tag-Team Division and Women's Division of SmackDown Live are doing considerably better than RAW.

The feud between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch still has the interest of the fans as compared to the newfound rivalry between Ronda Rousey and The Bella Twins. The Tag-Team Division of SmackDown Live also looks much more competitive with Big Show joining The Bar and their fresh rivalry with The New Day.

One waits to see if WWE will push SmackDown as being the A Show or find a new superstar to take the company and the Red Brand forward.

Fetching more content...
