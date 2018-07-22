Opinion: The Miz vs Daniel Bryan should main-event SummerSlam 2018

Remember this Talking Smack episode

SummerSlam is just four weeks away and WWE has already begun the build-up to one of its hottest rivalries, Daniel Bryan vs The Miz. This rivalry has been years in the making and is one of the biggest dream matches WWE can possibly do today.

Daniel Bryan hasn't main-evented a pay-per-view ever since returning from retirement. He was booked in a lackluster feud with Big Cass and then moved onto a feud with the Bludgeon Brothers with his best friend, Kane.

The Miz, on the other hand, hasn't done much of note since jumping over too SmackDown Live. He participated in the Money in the Bank ladder match this year, but he failed to win the match. He wasn't even at Extreme Rules.

Putting these two together in the same ring would have the crowd on their feet. The match itself is going to be an instant classic. Bryan and The Miz could reinvigorate themselves in their feud.

The Miz has teased a feud between these two on numerous occasions on SmackDown Live. In fact, many fans and experts speculated that Miz was drafted to SmackDown Live only to feud with Daniel Bryan. He tried to drive a wedge between Team Hell No during their rivalry with The Bludgeon Brothers and added insult to injury after their loss by holding a funeral. Bryan retaliated and took out The Miz while he was paying tribute to Team Hell No.

This match has all the potential to main-event SummerSlam and WWE would be making a huge mistake if these two icons don't go on last.

Firstly, Daniel Bryan hasn't re-signed a new deal with WWE, which is one of the reasons why WWE is in a hurry to do this match. SummerSlam could possibly be his last pay-per-view in the WWE. The Goat could leave WWE in style by main-eventing SummerSlam in a match for the ages. Main-eventing SummerSlam with The Miz would be a great reward for all that Bryan has done for the WWE.

Secondly, this rivalry has been building up for a long time. Ever since The Miz cut a shoot promo on Daniel Bryan, after Bryan called out Miz for wrestling like a coward, fans have been longing for this match to happen. The Miz copied Bryan's arsenal and repertoire while Bryan was retired and regularly taunted Bryan on-screen and off-screen. Now that Bryan is back and a feud between the two has been teased so heavily, a feud of such caliber deserves to main-event SummerSlam ( let alone Wrestlemania).

Lastly, SmackDown Live has struggled a lot to generate good ratings in the post-Wrestlemania season. A feud between Daniel Bryan and The Miz would definitely spike ratings and interest in the blue brand.

The Miz and Daniel Bryan's rivalry and match has all the tools to main-event SummerSlam, which is why it would be wise to let them do that.