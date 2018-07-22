Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Opinion: The Miz vs Daniel Bryan should main-event SummerSlam 2018

Shiraz Aslam
ANALYST
Feature
484   //    22 Jul 2018, 13:23 IST

Re
Remember this Talking Smack episode

SummerSlam is just four weeks away and WWE has already begun the build-up to one of its hottest rivalries, Daniel Bryan vs The Miz. This rivalry has been years in the making and is one of the biggest dream matches WWE can possibly do today.

Daniel Bryan hasn't main-evented a pay-per-view ever since returning from retirement. He was booked in a lackluster feud with Big Cass and then moved onto a feud with the Bludgeon Brothers with his best friend, Kane.

The Miz, on the other hand, hasn't done much of note since jumping over too SmackDown Live. He participated in the Money in the Bank ladder match this year, but he failed to win the match. He wasn't even at Extreme Rules.

Putting these two together in the same ring would have the crowd on their feet. The match itself is going to be an instant classic. Bryan and The Miz could reinvigorate themselves in their feud.

The Miz has teased a feud between these two on numerous occasions on SmackDown Live. In fact, many fans and experts speculated that Miz was drafted to SmackDown Live only to feud with Daniel Bryan. He tried to drive a wedge between Team Hell No during their rivalry with The Bludgeon Brothers and added insult to injury after their loss by holding a funeral. Bryan retaliated and took out The Miz while he was paying tribute to Team Hell No.

This match has all the potential to main-event SummerSlam and WWE would be making a huge mistake if these two icons don't go on last.

Firstly, Daniel Bryan hasn't re-signed a new deal with WWE, which is one of the reasons why WWE is in a hurry to do this match. SummerSlam could possibly be his last pay-per-view in the WWE. The Goat could leave WWE in style by main-eventing SummerSlam in a match for the ages. Main-eventing SummerSlam with The Miz would be a great reward for all that Bryan has done for the WWE.

Secondly, this rivalry has been building up for a long time. Ever since The Miz cut a shoot promo on Daniel Bryan, after Bryan called out Miz for wrestling like a coward, fans have been longing for this match to happen. The Miz copied Bryan's arsenal and repertoire while Bryan was retired and regularly taunted Bryan on-screen and off-screen. Now that Bryan is back and a feud between the two has been teased so heavily, a feud of such caliber deserves to main-event SummerSlam ( let alone Wrestlemania).

Lastly, SmackDown Live has struggled a lot to generate good ratings in the post-Wrestlemania season. A feud between Daniel Bryan and The Miz would definitely spike ratings and interest in the blue brand.

The Miz and Daniel Bryan's rivalry and match has all the tools to main-event SummerSlam, which is why it would be wise to let them do that.

Topics you might be interested in:
Daniel Bryan The Miz
Shiraz Aslam
ANALYST
I love wrestling and writing.
Opinion: Why Daniel Bryan and The Miz shouldn't face off...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The Miz vs Daniel Bryan should be the WWE...
RELATED STORY
From The WWE Rumor Mill: Daniel Bryan's SummerSlam...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Daniel Bryan finally wrestles The Miz following...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: The Miz to be involved in pivotal...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Is Daniel Bryan Vs. The Miz Most Protected Feud...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Major update on possible Miz/Bryan feud
RELATED STORY
The 5 greatest rivals of The Miz
RELATED STORY
Should Daniel Bryan main event WrestleMania 35?
RELATED STORY
5 possible feuds for Daniel Bryan over the summer
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us