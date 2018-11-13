Opinion: The Next Step In The WWE Women’s Evolution?

Charlotte Flair has been a dominant force in the women's division so far

The Women’s Evolution in WWE has crossed all boundaries.

In October, WWE hosted their first ever women’s exclusive pay-per-view, Evolution. Much like its name, the event signified a huge step forward for the company.

Gone are the days where women were treated as no more than a footnote in the history of the company. Gone are the days where they enter the ring scantily clad for ‘bikini shows’ and ‘Bra and Panty’ matches. Instead, the women in WWE now seized the brass ring that was for so long beyond even their metaphorical reach and took part in their own pay-per-view event.

Of course, any change brings its own naysayers, and this one was no different.

“Will they be able to fill such a large card?” “Won’t the event be boring?” “Will anyone watch the event?” “Will there be any worthwhile matches?”

The questions poured in one after the other. And just as they did, each was struck out.

WWE Evolution was a grand success. It boasted an extremely interesting lineup and no match disappointed. On the contrary, the match between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch became a contender for “Match of the Year”.

Finally, the naysayers were silent. They had all been proved wrong. The WWE Women had proved to the entire world that they were as good, if not better than the men at what they did.

But then, there was one more question.

“What now?”

The Women’s Evolution in WWE has been a series of firsts. First Hell in a Cell match, first women’s main event at a pay-per-view, first Elimination Chamber, first Royal Rumble, and now first pay-per-view. The women have done it all. What do they do next? Where do they go from here?

Here lies the perfect answer.

The Survivor Series pay-per-view is nothing if not a stacked one. What could be better at this point, than to introduce a whole new element into the mix.

The women are already participating in a Team Raw vs Team SmackDown Survivor Series Elimination Match, in the same manner as the men are.

However, what they are not doing is they are not having a Women’s Tag Team’s Survivor Series Elimination Match.

The men have already set out selecting their teams, with SmackDown Live being represented by the New Day and The Usos.

But could this present the perfect opportunity to start something new for the women? A Tag Team Survivor Series Match is exactly the manner in which they can start something that has always been lacking in the women’s roster in WWE -- their own tag team division.

The women’s roster has never been deeper or had more talent in the company than they do now. This is the perfect opportunity to start what they do not have yet. This could be the initial testing ground before a tag team championship is introduced for them.

Again, this idea has been beaten to the ground by the naysayers. The apparent lack of depth has been brought up as a reason, as well as the saturation of championships on the main roster.

But, if done properly, this could be the perfect way to change the face of the women’s division. With Ronda Rousey now in WWE, there has also never been more attention on them.

As for depth, the likes of Trish Stratus and Lita, Bayley and Sasha Banks, Alicia Fox and Mickie James, Tamina and Nia Jax, and not to mention the ever-formidable Bella Twins (although they have seemingly promised to not wrestle again), are yet to be booked for the event. Even if some of them are booked or are not available, that leaves the Riott Squad, Ember Moon, Natalya, and Dana Brooke as well.

On the side of the Blue Brand, while Carmella, Naomi, Asuka and Sonya Deville have been booked for the Elimination Match, that still leaves the newly arrived Nikki Cross, the IIconics, Zelina Vega, Mandy Rose, and Lana yet to be booked. Charlotte Flair will possibly be booked in the Elimination match, although it is yet to be confirmed.

While this huge roster of women by themselves are more than capable enough, this is without even mentioning all the legendary women that WWE brought back for the Royal Rumble earlier this year.

Could we see a reunion of Laycool? Or could Beth Phoenix return to team up with Natalya to form yet another formidable team of old? Kelly Kelly, Torrie Wilson, Jacqueline, Molly Holly all returned earlier this year, to compete in the Royal Rumble. Could they be the ones to help kickstart this tag team division?

The options are unlimited and right now, and WWE has access to most of them. It remains to be seen whether they take advantage of this opportunity, but one thing is sure.

The WWE Women are ready for their tag team division. It’s time to step this up to the next level.

Do you think there could be a tag team division in the future of the Women's roster?