Opinion: The Shield will betray Roman Reigns at Hell in a Cell

Sourav Mahanty FOLLOW ANALYST Feature

The Hounds of Justice are back together

It was the night after Summerslam. Roman Reigns had just been in an epic match with Finn Balor when Braun Strowman attacked the significantly weakened WWE Universal Champion. Strowman's plans were clear; he was going to cash in his Money in the Bank contract and walk out as the new Universal Champion.

But it was not to be, as the familiar music of The Shield blared through the arena just as Strowman was about to cash in his contract. Shortly thereafter the trio would put the "Monster Among Men" through the announcers' table. And just like that, The Shield was reborn.

It was a shocking moment and something that nobody saw coming beforehand. But something that was even more shocking was the fact the WWE Universe did not seem happy about The Shield's reunion. Instead the trio were booed after they put Strowman through the table with their signature Triple Power-bomb.

Surely the WWE had thought that reuniting the trio would lead to Reigns being cheered by the fans. But instead, it led to all three men getting booed. A desperate creative team then turned Braun Strowman heel the following week by aligning him with Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

While the fans did stop cheering for Strowman, it still was not enough to have the fans cheer for The Shield. Instead, now we have a WWE Universe that sits in confused silence whenever these two trios collide.

Strowman took out The Shield last week on Raw with the help of the locker room

Clearly the return of The Shield has not been the resounding success that the WWE had thought it would be. Now they have been scrambling for ways to get the trio over with the WWE Universe. This led to having them assaulted by half the Raw locker room this past week in hopes that it would gain them some much needed public sympathy.

But what the company does not understand is that this version of the group is much different from The Shield that the fans fell in love with years ago. Back then, all three men were exciting young prospects who were trying to make their way in WWE. It was easy to get behind them.

In their place, now we have three accomplished veterans of the WWE. All three men have tasted World Championship glory and share a combined 7 world title reigns among them.

The Shield are no longer the rebellious youth raging against the system. The Shield are the system!

Clearly something needs to change with the group. And that change could come as soon as Hell in a Cell. Do not be surprised if Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose turn on Reigns and end up costing him the WWE Universal Championship.

Rollins and Ambrose could take matters into their own hands at Hell in a Cell.

But here's a question. Why would the two betray their longtime partner? The answer is very simple: Jealousy. It is understandable for Ambrose and Rollins to be jealous of everything that Reigns has achieved since the group disbanded in 2014.

Reigns has won the World Championship on four different occasions and has main evented Wrestlemania for four straight years. Rollins, on the other hand, finds himself feuding with Dolph ZIggler in the midcard scene. And the less said about Ambrose's post-Shield career, the better.

The two men must be really sick of all the success that Reigns has had in the past four years. And his championship win over Lesnar at Summerslam might have proved to be their breaking point.

Now they stand in the shadows biding their time, waiting for Reigns to face Braun Strowman at Hell in a Cell. And then they will show their true colours and cost him the Universal Championship.

It is questionable whether this will actually happen at the upcoming pay-per-view. On the contrary, there is a better chance that Rollins and Ambrose will help retain his title. But if the WWE does indeed decide to turn the two men heel, it could lead to the hottest rivalry in years.