Otis, Mandy Rose and Sonya others react following revelation of sabotaged date on SmackDown

The culprits behind Otis and Mandy's sabotaged date have been revealed!

Here is what the Superstars involved in the angle reacted following the revelation!

An upset Mandy Rose walking away after finding out that she was betrayed by Sonya Deville

For the past couple of weeks on WWE SmackDown, Heavy Machinery's Otis has been tormented by Dolph Ziggler both inside and outside the ring. The former World Champion has made life hell for Otis by stealing away the girl of his dreams, Mandy Rose, from him.

On the Valentine's Day episode of SmackDown, Otis was supposed to go on a date with Rose but a text message from The Golden Goddess' phone that told the Dozer that she would be late resulted in disaster for Otis. When he arrived at the location, he found out that Mandy was having already having dinner with Ziggler. When asked, later on, Mandy denied having sent any kind of message which led to speculations that a foul play was at hand.

On tonight's episode of SmackDown, it was revealed that Mandy's best friend and partner, Sonya Deville, was the one who sent the message to Otis behind her friend's back pretending to be her, after co-conspiring with Dolph Ziggler. The video footage was shown by a mysterious hooded person whose face was not revealed after a match between Otis' tag team partner Tucker and Ziggler ended in a disqualification after The Showoff planted Tucker with the ZigZag on the steel steps.

Following this revelation, Otis, Tucker, along with Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, and Dolph Ziggler took to Twitter to react on the matter.

How did the Superstars react?

When the footages were shown, all five Superstars were present at ringside and a visibly upset Mandy Rose rushed away after finding out that she was betrayed by her best friend. Sonya Deville tried to explain herself to Mandy and it was understood that The Golden Goddess was not responding to her when she took to Twitter to reveal that Mandy was not answering her phone calls. Deville also demanded the WWE Universe to leave her alone.

.... @WWE_MandyRose please answer your phone... and everyone else leave me the hell alone. — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) April 4, 2020

Mandy, who was clearly shocked by the revelation and Sonya's betrayal, took to Twitter to explain that she was heartbroken by posting a simple emoji.

Dolph Ziggler who is one of the culprits along with Sonya Deville denied the accusations as 'fake news' and stated that they were deceptively edited and taken out of context.

Tucker, who was knocked out cold after Ziggler planted his head on the steel steps was not in any position to get a clear understanding of what was transpiring around him but he took to Twitter to explain that no matter the outcome, he will always have Otis' back. He also warned Ziggler that he might've escaped tonight but that he will get what he deserves when he faces Otis at WrestleMania 36.

No lie my head hurts.



Not sure what’s going on but I know one thing for sure, I always have my man @otiswwe back.@HEELZiggler you escaped today but at @WrestleMania you’re gonna get everything you deserve. https://t.co/F6MmKvBvmq — TUCKy (@tuckerwwe) April 4, 2020

Otis who was fuming with anger after finding out that Ziggler was one of the culprits along with Sonya, stated that he will be coming for him this weekend at The Show of Shows.

I ain’t no Gazelle....



But This #OVERsizeload is COMINNNNNNN’ For ya Ziggy! https://t.co/yra1filIrC — OTIS (Dozer) (@otiswwe) April 4, 2020

When Otis and Ziggler face each other at WrestleMania 36, it will also mark both Superstars' first singles matches at The Showcase of The Immortals.