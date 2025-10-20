Paul Heyman to add 8-time WWE champion as The Vision’s new leader after Seth Rollins? Chances explored

Paul Heyman has been the mastermind behind orchestrating chaos and stirring mutiny. Under his watch, another major development took place on RAW last week when Bron Breakker turned on Seth Rollins. Now that The Architect is out of The Vision, it has left a visible void of a leader in the group. Therefore, Heyman could knock on the door of an 8-time WWE champion.Speculation has been swirling that The Oracle could put forth an enticing offer to CM Punk. He could propose The Best in the World to join The Vision as its new leader and in return, Punk would get everything he wants. With his cunning tactics, Paul Heyman could also exploit Punk's bitter relationship with Rollins, making it look like a tempting offer to his former client.Although there is a high chance of Heyman proposing that offer, CM Punk joining The Vision is highly unlikely. The Second City Saint has been at loggerheads with the heel faction for the past few months. Last week on RAW, Punk suffered a merciless attack at the hands of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed after winning his Number One Contender match.Given the recent developments, CM Punk would rather look for revenge than extend an olive branch to The Vision. Moreover, he is well aware of Paul Heyman's shenanigans and is very unlikely to stand shoulder to shoulder with The Wiseman. Punk, who is an eight-time champion in WWE, would rather look to do things on his own instead of taking the dark route.Paul Heyman to put a major hurdle before CM Punk on RAW?Last week on RAW, CM Punk won the Triple Threat Match against Jey Uso and LA Knight to earn a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. He is set to battle Seth Rollins for the coveted title. However, this match may not take place, as Rollins' injury might force him to vacate the world title on RAW.Paul Heyman could exploit this situation and put a major hurdle in front of Punk. Normally, The Second City Saint should have faced Jey Uso or LA Knight for the world title if the championship were to be vacated. However, Heyman could put Bron Breakker into the World Heavyweight Championship picture.The 60-year-old could do that to ensure that the coveted title remains out of CM Punk's grasp. Paul Heyman, who has a great influence backstage, could force General Manager Adam Pearce to book Breakker vs. Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship if Seth Rollins vacates the title on RAW.However, this is purely speculation and it will be interesting to see how things shape up. The upcoming episode of RAW will provide answers to all the questions that are currently on fans' minds.