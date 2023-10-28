Paul Heyman to betray Roman Reigns and replace him with popular star soon? Exploring major swerve

Roman Reigns is currently slated to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight at this year's Crown Jewel. A recent contract signing between these two on SmackDown fueled the anticipation of this massive clash. Even during the closing moments of the Blue brand, LA Knight hit his finishing maneuver on The Tribal Chief after his victory over Jimmy Uso, indicating the intensity of their upcoming showdown.

However, a potential twist that might be in store for fans at Crown Jewel could involve Paul Heyman betraying The Tribal Chief and aligning himself with LA Knight. This scenario might unfold during the title match, with Heyman intentionally costing Reigns and eventually aiding Knight to secure the victory and become the new Undisputed Champion.

This unexpected turn of events could lead Heyman to join forces with Knight and become his manager in the company. Notably, there have been hints in the past of Heyman potentially leaving the Samoan faction.

Following a potential loss at Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns might be absent from the company for the rest of the year, possibly due to the embarrassment of the defeat. It is worth noting that The Tribal Chief is also highly likely to miss this year's Survivor Series Premium Live event.

However, despite the speculation, it remains highly unlikely for this scenario to unfold, as Roman Reigns retaining his title in a clean manner without any changes is one of the likely possibilities at Crown Jewel.

Roman Reigns' Elimination Chamber 2024 status seemingly revealed

Not only Survivor Series this year, but The Tribal Chief is also likely to miss next year's Elimination Chamber Premium Live event. The potential absence of Reigns from next year's PLE is suggested by recent promotional posters released by the company. These posters prominently feature Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and LA Knight, while The Tribal Chief is notably absent. The absence of Reigns from the promotional materials has led to speculation about his potential absence from the event.

In addition, it was earlier revealed that Rhea Ripley would be headlining the Australian Premium Live Rvent, further fueling the assumption of Roman Reigns's absence from the upcoming PLE. However, it is important to note that the promotional poster is not necessarily reflective of the final lineup.

As the rumors continue to circulate about Roman Reigns potentially missing major Premium Live events, it will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds in the coming months in the Stamford-based Promotion.

