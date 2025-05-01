Paul Heyman to bring back the ghost of Sami Zayn's past after he rejected Seth Rollins? Exploring the possibility

Sami Zayn is the most recent victim of Seth Rollins' new group on WWE RAW. Although they have already taken out the former Intercontinental Champion, the group can also destroy the superstar emotionally by bringing in a familiar face.

Sami Zayn was brutally attacked at the end of this week's WWE RAW after he refused to take Seth Rollins' offer of moving to SmackDown, where he will be guaranteed an Undisputed Championship match. As a result, he was placed in a singles match with Bron Breakker, and was attacked at the end of the bout by The Visionary. The OG Bloodline member was helped by WWE officials to walk out. However, Sami is known for his fighting spirit and is likely to retaliate soon, but Paul Heyman can think ahead and recruit Kevin Owens to their side.

Kevin Owens is currently out of action due to a neck injury, causing him to miss WrestleMania 41 with an unknown return date. However, once he is feeling better, WWE can simply have him return with Paul Heyman's group as a manager as well, or even just a one-off appearance to play mind games with Zayn.

Sami was Kevin's last in-ring opponent in WWE before his absence, an Unsanctioned match during Elimination Chamber 2025 that saw Owens win. Despite their on-screen rivalry, it's been known that they remain close friends behind the scenes. It can also help that The Prizefighter and Seth Rollins have a history of being tag team partners in 2022.

What did Sami Zayn say after being brutally attacked by Seth Rollins' group on WWE RAW?

Many superstars will feel discouraged or even afraid if they were on the receiving end of The Visionary's attacks this week on the Monday show. However, Sami won't back down that easily.

On X, Sami Zayn acknowledged that he has a target on his back, but despite the major threat, he still wouldn't leave the Red brand. He also expressed his plans to become a World Champion.

"Yes, there is a target on my back. Just know this - you can throw everything you’ve got at me, I AM NOT GOING ANYWHERE. I will become a world champion,"

It will be interesting to see what will happen next between Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman's alliance on RAW, along with what the future holds for Sami Zayn.

