Paul Heyman to bring second-generation star into The Bloodline during Roman Reigns' absence? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns defeated LA Knight at Crown Jewel 2023, retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, The Tribal Chief will reportedly be stepping away from WWE for a while, even though he’s one of the top champions in the company.

Representing the championship isn’t the only responsibility Roman Reigns has. He has to run The Bloodline as well, and if history is evidence, the faction has gone berserk during his absence. Both Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa began making their own decisions, whereas Paul Heyman made infinite calls to The Tribal Chief for guidance.

Now that Reigns will be absent again, this is the perfect opportunity for The Wise Man to bring in the young prodigy, Bron Breakker, to The Bloodline. Paul Heyman is known for working with top stars, and his recent interactions with the second-generation star have been quite interesting.

Furthermore, Breakker is a determined superstar who will stop at nothing to perch himself at the very top of the men’s division. This attitude will pose a problem for The Tribal Chief, and both Heyman and Reigns want to avoid that. Ideally, Heyman bringing in Bron Breakker in Roman Reigns’ absence can instill confidence in the young WWE star about Roman Reigns’ approval of him.

Additionally, bringing Breakker into the faction can help restore a degree of balance and stability. Heyman may have more control over Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa with Bron Breakker around to do his bidding!

WWE veteran gives his opinion about Roman Reigns’ Crown Jewel victory

Considering The Tribal Chief has reportedly taken time off WWE, fans believed he would be dethroned at Crown Jewel 2023. However, when WWE’s top babyface couldn’t prevail against the ruthlessness of Roman Reigns, it was quite upsetting for the WWE Universe.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell discussed why he felt The Tribal Chief wouldn’t possibly drop the title to LA Knight at the event.

"I've had people tell me that Roman needs to lose. No Roman does not need to lose because now LA Knight has gotten where he wants to go. I think the best bet is to keep Roman where he is right now. I have read that he wants to take time off after this one too. This leads me to believe he could drop it, but I don't think he will. I really don't think he will."

As of now, it’s unknown how WWE plans to move forward without any representation of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

