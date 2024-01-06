Paul Heyman to cause an epic feud between Roman Reigns and former WWE Champion at SummerSlam 2024? Exploring potential hint

Paul Heyman name-dropped Roman Reigns’ former and potential future opponents on WWE SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution. The Wiseman said many people have stepped up to The Tribal Chief only to end up on the losing side.

Was Paul Heyman’s promo from SmackDown: New Year's Revolution tonight a major tease for a blockbuster match between the Head of the Table and a former WWE Champion? The superstar in question is none other than CM Punk. The Straight Edge Superstar had already teased a feud with his former opponent on the blue brand a few weeks ago.

Expand Tweet

It is possible that Roman Reigns and CM Punk could headline SummerSlam 2024 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Second City Saint almost went into The Bloodline’s locker room the last time he appeared on the blue brand.

Punk’s last SummerSlam appearance came back in 2013. The Straight Edge Superstar took on Brock Lesnar in an absolute classic. Both men went back and forth for 25 minutes before The Beast Incarnate took out his opponent with an F5 on a steel chair.

CM Punk is set to appear on RAW next Monday, where he is expected to continue his storyline in the lead-up to the 2024 Royal Rumble. Punk is currently without an opponent on television, but that may very well change on the red brand next week.

What did Roman Reigns tell Paul Heyman after Nick Aldis’ announcement?

Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso interrupted the Triple Threat number one contender’s match involving Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight in the main event of SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution. The Bloodline attacked the three top superstars inside the squared circle.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, who was at ringside for the match, told Paul Heyman that The Tribal Chief would face the three men in a Fatal 4-Way Match at the 2024 Royal Rumble. The Wiseman arrived backstage with Reigns and told him about Aldis' announcement.

Not the one to take orders, Reigns told Heyman to “fix this.” Watch their interaction in this WWE Digital Exclusive below:

Expand Tweet

Click here to read why AJ Styles should become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Do you think CM Punk will engage in a feud with Roman Reigns in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below!

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.