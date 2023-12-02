Paul Heyman to convince 19-year veteran to turn heel on Randy Orton? Exploring potential twist

Paul Heyman interrupted Randy Orton on SmackDown and ended up witnessing the RKO on Jimmy Uso. The Viper joined SmackDown despite Paul Heyman’s warning and made a huge statement by delivering another RKO to General Manager Nick Aldis.

Orton’s actions won’t likely go without repercussions on the blue brand next week. It is possible that Heyman could manipulate Aldis into taking some sort of drastic measure against SmackDown’s newest acquisition.

The 19-year veteran did say he’d trade the entire Bloodline in order to get the 14-time World Champion on his show. He got his wish, but at the cost of an RKO out of nowhere by Randy Orton. The Viper then picked up the mic and told Roman Reigns through his Wise Man that “daddy’s here”.

It remains to be seen what Nick Aldis will have in store for the Viper following the events of SmackDown this week. The former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion sent out a five-word tweet after taking an RKO out of nowhere from the Legend Killer.

Paul Heyman to cause a match between Nick Aldis and Randy Orton? Analyzing the possibility

Nick Aldis may portray an on-screen authority figure on WWE television, but he can hold more than his own inside the squared circle. The 37-year-old star is a decorated performer himself, having been in the ring with the likes of AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes.

It is possible Paul Heyman could cause a rift in the professional relationship between Aldis and Orton, leading to The National Treasure’s first match in WWE. The bout could be against the Viper following the events of December 1, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown.

