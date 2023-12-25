Paul Heyman once destroyed 7-time WWE champion after he blamed Brock Lesnar for their match being a flop

Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar are two WWE stars who blur the line between reality and fiction and don't mind getting candid about their thoughts. This was seen when a current AEW star didn't have the best things to say regarding The Beast.

One of the most anticipated matches in 2016 was the clash between Brock Lesnar and Dean Ambrose at WrestleMania 32. The No Holds Barred Street Fight held a lot of potential due to both men's intense characters, but it unfortunately didn't live up to the hype. The match ended after around 13 minutes, and barely saw any exciting moments.

The former WWE Superstar appeared on Stone Cold Steve Austin's podcast months later. He discussed the disappointing match and stated that while he kept pitching ideas, his opponent was "lazy." This moment caught the attention of the former advocate of The Beast.

While on Inside the Ropes, Paul Heyman criticized Ambrose for his comments in 2019. The legend called out Dean's disrespectful attitude toward Steve Austin's podcast. Paul then refuted the claim of Brock Lesnar being lazy and stated his client's performance and achievements in amateur wrestling and MMA.

"Anybody who thinks that Brock Lesnar is lazy is not taking a look at the right circumstance. Come on, lazy? Lazy got him to an NCAA Division I Heavyweight championship? Lazy got him to knock out Randy Couture in his fourth MMA fight? The greatest heavyweight champion of all time and Brock Lesnar didn't grapple Randy Couture, take down, tap him out. He knocked out Randy Couture in his fourth professional fight!"

Dean left WWE in 2019 and joined AEW the same year as Jon Moxley. On the other hand, Paul and Brock's working relationship ended in 2020 and reunited briefly in 2022. Heyman is now aligned with Roman Reigns, while Lesnar is a solo star.

What finish did Jon Moxley pitch at WrestleMania 32?

Jon Moxley wasn't able to use some of his desired items on WrestleMania 32

The former WWE Champion does not shy away from incorporating foreign objects into his match to intensify the action. However, this side of him was not allowed for his clash against The Beast.

While speaking with Wade Keller on the Pro Wrestling Podcast, Jon revealed that he pitched two endings for the match. The first involved getting F5'd into a pile of thumbtacks and getting choked out by Brock. The other was a doctor stoppage after Lesnar elbowed him several times, similar to Brock Lesnar vs. Randy Orton on SummerSlam 2016.

Who was Jon Moxley initially set to face at WrestleMania 32 instead of Brock Lesnar?

It was reported by Cageside Seats that Jon's original opponent was supposed to face Chris Jericho, while Bray Wyatt and Lesnar clashed. However, they decided to have Moxley vs. Brock as management felt a loss to The Beast would elevate Jon's character more than a victory over Jericho.

It was interesting to see that both men clashed even beyond the WWE ring.

