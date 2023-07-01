Paul Heyman disguises massive clue on Roman Reigns' future at MITB? Major clue hidden in plain sight

Roman Reigns is set to have a major and personal Money in the Bank match with Solo Sikoa against The Usos. Although the twins are heading into the event alone, The Tribal Chief and The Enforcer have Paul Heyman with them. However, it looks like the latter may have other plans.

Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Roman Reigns closed the WWE SmackDown episode before MITB. Later, they were confronted by The Usos, and things got physical. However, what most fans noticed was a moment before the brawl broke loose.

It was noted that the Universal and WWE Championship Paul Heyman held did not have Roman's side plates, but instead Brock Lesnar's. This was certainly an interesting coincidence, as it was recently reported that The Beast Incarnate might return to The O2 Arena for the event.

#SmackDown Not sure if anyone else noticed, but the WWE Championship that Paul Heyman is holding has Brock Lesnar’s side plates. Not sure if anyone else noticed, but the WWE Championship that Paul Heyman is holding has Brock Lesnar’s side plates. 😂 #SmackDown https://t.co/4d9sWSzjyJ

Still, fans are not convinced that this meant Reigns and Lesnar would feud at MITB. The report noted that the latter might interfere during Cody Rhodes' match against Dominik Mysterio to set up a third bout.

Some suggested that this may have been just an honest mistake, forgot the titles back in the United States, or not a big deal since Roman no longer wears those belts.

What are the recent reports regarding Roman Reigns' Money in the Bank match?

Take a look at the participants for this year's Men's Money in the Bank match

Several exciting matches are set for tomorrow at Money in the Bank 2023. The first is the titular match in the men's and women's divisions, multiple title matches, and an exciting single match between Dominik and Cody.

As per the latest reports from Xero News, the Men's Money in the Bank match will open the upcoming premium live event, while The Bloodline Civil War match will be the main event.

This should not be a shock to some since the Stamford-based promotion has been doing multiple main events, and major bouts have opened the shows recently.

What record of Roman Reigns is The Usos planning to break at Money in the Bank?

The Tribal Chief has one of the longest title reigns in WWE history. He has been the Universal Champion for over 1000 days and the Undisputed titleholder for over a year. Another record he obtained is that he hasn't been pinned for years, something The Usos plan to change.

During their confrontation tonight, Jimmy and Jey acknowledged that Roman Reigns hadn't been pinned for three years. However, they threatened that all of that would change tomorrow.

"3 years ago!"

"When's the next time you're gonna get pinned?"

"Tomorrow!"



USOS COOKING!

#SmackDown #WWE "When's the last time you got pinned?""3 years ago!""When's the next time you're gonna get pinned?""Tomorrow!"USOS COOKING! "When's the last time you got pinned?""3 years ago!""When's the next time you're gonna get pinned?""Tomorrow!" USOS COOKING! #SmackDown #WWE https://t.co/ZYAgdYBApF

It remains to be seen if any other names will interfere during the Civil War match or if it will solely be just between The Bloodline.

