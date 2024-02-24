Paul Heyman to help another WWE champion form his own faction on SmackDown? Potential twist explored

Paul Heyman is undoubtedly considered one of the top masterminds in the pro wrestling world. In the past, the Advocate had been seen working with names like CM Punk, and Brock Lesnar in television roles. Besides this, Heyman is currently working with The Bloodline, along with being The Special Counsel of Roman Reigns.

However, events on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown has led many to the potential belief that Paul Heyman might help the current United States Champion Logan Paul to form his own heel faction on the blue brand. This belief stems after Heyman was seen in a backstage segment with Grayson Waller, Logan Paul and Austin Theory.

Heyman arrived to summon Waller as he was called by The Tribal Chief to his locker room. For those unaware, Grayson Waller is set to host a special Grayson Waller Effect on today's Elimination Chamber show with Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes as the special guests.

So a probable scenario that might unfold in the near future could see Heyman giving advice, or even briefly managing The Maverick, Austin Theory, and Grayson Waller to form a trios faction on Friday Nights. The WWE legend might guide the three of them on how a trios formation could help him to boost his level in the Stamford-based promotion.

This could be marked as a reward if Grayson follows the instructions and orders given by The Tribal Chief for his Elimination Chamber Waller Effect segment. It will be intriguing to see whether the company will book more segments similar to what fans saw in the latest edition of WWE SmackDown.

Paul Heyman said he never liked Kevin Owens

Moments before Paul Heyman shared a segment with Logan Paul, Theory, and Waller, they were involved in a backstage interaction with Kevin Owens. However, when The Prizefighter walked away, Heyman came in and asked the trio if that was Kevin Owens or not.

Upon getting confirmation, The Special Counsel stated that he never liked Kevin Owens in the company. This remark by Heyman might be motivated by the past rivalries of The Prizefighter with The Bloodline.

During the pandemic era, Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens were involved in multiple heated segments and matches. Owens evan came close to end the title run of Reigns at Royal Rumble 2021 before it reached the historic reign it has today.

Even when Heyman was advocating for The Beast, Brock Lesnar, he had multiple heated interactions with Kevin Owens in the Stamford-based promotion.