Paul Heyman to leave Roman Reigns for 35-year-old star? Chances of it happening

After three protracted years of dominance, Roman Reigns' Bloodline finally collapsed. It has consistently been one of WWE's greatest stables in recent years. For many years to come, viewers will fondly remember the Bloodline saga.

Amid the whole commotion, fans are making predictions regarding Paul Heyman's relationship with Roman Reigns. People are wondering if Reigns loses his title at SummerSlam in 2023 will Heyman turn on The Tribal Chief.

Heyman has been crucial to the success of The Bloodline. He serves as the group's Special Council, and Roman Reigns consults him regularly to coordinate his goals and preserve his position within the group.

However, if Roman Reigns' historic reign as champion ends at SummerSlam, The Wiseman might turn against The Head of the Table due to his propensity for seizing opportunities. He might at any time turn on Reigns and align with the next star he believes will be successful.

We have previously seen that Heyman is unquestionably an invaluable asset for anyone. It's fair to assume that a WWE Superstar's career can greatly benefit from having him on their side, and it seems as though we have been given a hint as to who will be the next Heyman guy once the manager departs from looking after Reigns.

Heyman will need a significant heel persona to cultivate for the future once Roman fades into obscurity. Gunther is a perfect match for the description. The Ring General's reign as Intercontinental Champion has been nothing short of spectacular.

Gunther is one of the most significant heels in the company. He might infiltrate the main event scene and can go even further if The Wiseman ends up aligning with him.

Roman Reigns' Wiseman was spotted shaking hands with Gunther on RAW

Backstage on a RAW episode, Paul Heyman and the Imperium were seen interacting. Heyman shook hands with the Intercontinental Champion Gunther and his Imperium stablemates during the segment, and soon after they left, The Special Counsel called Reigns.

EliteRockers© @EliteClubSOB OPINION: I think that when Paul is done with the Bloodline story, he should align himself with Gunther and the rest of the Imperium...



The Imperium has everything; they only need a manager like Paul by their side...



Agree or disagree? OPINION: I think that when Paul is done with the Bloodline story, he should align himself with Gunther and the rest of the Imperium...The Imperium has everything; they only need a manager like Paul by their side...Agree or disagree? https://t.co/HSy5BhVgCH

Although the details of the conversation between Heyman and Gunther were not audible, many have implied that Gunther could be next in line to be managed by Heyman.

Amid speculation that Gunther may be considered Reigns' opponent at The Grandest stage of them all next year. The only thing that remains to be seen in regards to Gunther is whether or not he will be promoted to the World title scene, but with Heyman by his side, never say no.

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes