Paul Heyman to make heartbreaking announcement about Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown today? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns left Royal Rumble 2025 in shambles, both physically and mentally. Not only was he in disbelief that he lost the men's match, but he also had to endure two lethal Curb Stomps from Seth Rollins after being eliminated.

On the RAW following Royal Rumble, The Visionary cut a segment in which he provided an update on the OTC's current condition. As per the revelation, the OG Bloodline leader was out indefinitely, and Seth Rollins put him there. So far, neither WWE nor anyone from Reigns' faction has commented on it, but that can change tonight.

On tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, Reigns' Special Counsel Paul Heyman can confirm The Architect's words and give an update on the OTC. Furthermore, the WWE Hall of Famer can make the heartbreaking announcement that Roman Reigns will not be at WrestleMania 41 due to the injuries Seth Rollins caused.

Trending

While it is impossible that the former Undisputed WWE Champion will miss the Show of Shows, the announcement could help create a sense of sympathy for the babyface. In the past few months, Roman Reigns has walked his redemption curve and has truly become a popular babyface with the fans.

Additionally, the announcement helps ensure that when he returns to WWE TV, he is met with a huge pop from the audience.

Roman Reigns opened up about not being a part of the locker room anymore

The OTC is one of the top superstars in WWE at the moment and the face of the company. He has maintained his popularity and demand with the fans despite not being present for every show and episode. His screen presence is extremely sought-after, and his segments become widely popular on social media.

While speaking on No Content Wrestling before Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns revealed that he chose business between being a superstar and being part of the locker room. Nevertheless, he missed being a part of the locker room and a leader to the rising stars.

"I miss being in the locker room. I miss the camaraderie, that bond with the boys, but I had to grow up. It was time to pick either be a superstar or be one of the boys. I picked business. But, yeah, I miss being in there, being able to guide those guys, not just the family, but the whole locker room and be one of those leaders."

It's not surprising that the OTC chose business since his primary objective has always been to put food on the table for his family. This narrative has been a part of The Bloodline Saga as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback