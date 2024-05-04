Paul Heyman must quit Roman Reigns' side after The Bloodline's newest member debuted at Backlash 2024

At Backlash 2024, Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga made quite the buzz by beating Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. However, this victory wouldn't have been possible without The Bloodline's latest addition, Tanga Loa. For those unaware, Loa is the younger brother of Tama Tonga.

The 40-year-old interfered in the match at a crucial point and helped The Bloodline win. While Tonga Loa had a massive impact at Backlash 2024, his entry into The Bloodline could lead to a major change in the faction. The change in question is Paul Heyman quitting Roman Reigns' side.

In this article, we will look at reasons why Heyman must end his association with The Tribal Chief:

Solo Sikoa announced himself with the victory at Backlash

After defeating John Cena at Crown Jewel in 2023, many were convinced Solo Sikoa was headed for great success. However, instead of that happening, Sikoa went on a long losing streak. This led to many members of the WWE Universe disregarding The Enforcer's skills.

However, now that Solo Sikoa has managed to win at Backlash 2024, he is once again in the mix to achieve big success. This is something Paul Heyman can capitalize on and help Sikoa become great, like how he helped his previous clients.

Solo Sikoa has shown a vision for The Bloodline

If Paul Heyman cares for The Bloodline as a faction, then Solo Sikoa has shown signs of being the perfect leader. Sikoa has shown that he has the best interest of the faction in mind by adding a powerful star like Tama Tonga. However, at Backlash 2024, Sikoa took his vision one step further.

By recalling Tanga Loa to WWE and adding him to The Bloodline, Sikoa has proven that he is serious about taking the faction to new heights. Hence, if Heyman wants to see the faction prosper, it might be in his best interest to say goodbye to Roman Reigns and join Sikoa.

Paul Heyman hasn't spoken to Roman Reigns since WrestleMania XL

Before Roman Reigns' loss against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, the bond between The Tribal Chief and Paul Heyman was unbreakable. However, the same can't be said now because Heyman hasn't spoken to Reings since WrestleMania XL.

Hence, one would imagine that the lack of communication might have strained their relationship. If that's the case, then this is the perfect opportunity for Heyman to quit Reigns' side and work with a young and upcoming talent like Solo Sikoa.