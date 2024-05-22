Paul Heyman to quit The Bloodline and manage 3-time champion on RAW? Game-changing twist on WWE SmackDown explored

Paul Heyman is the man you want by your side if you want to climb the WWE ladder. He truly is The Wiseman, and knows the hooks and nooks of the business, making him an excellent ally. Some of the renowned Paul Heyman guys are Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns.

Currently, Reigns has taken a hiatus from WWE TV, leaving Heyman with Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa. Sikoa's bond with Heyman is the polar opposite of what Heyman had with Reigns. The Wiseman almost always looks terrified around The Enforcer and seems to be forcing himself to be with The Bloodline. At this point, Heyman can decide to quit The Bloodline and find the next Paul Heyman guy.

It so happens that the latest episode of WWE RAW reminded fans of Brock Lesnar. In the episode, Bron Breakker won against Kale Dixon via a referee stoppage. This is similar to how The Beast would secure his victories when Heyman was his advisor. Since Breakker is already displaying similar traits as Lesnar, he is the perfect choice to be Heyman's next guy.

Heyman has already associated himself with Breakker. He introduced Breakker on the October 10th, 2023, episode of WWE NXT on behalf of Roman Reigns. Additionally, Heyman ensured Breakker knew he wished to be in the former NXT star's corner. If the duo unite, Heyman can assist Breakker in controlling his outbursts.

Essentially, this doesn't need to turn into something permanent. Heyman and Breakker can work together on WWE RAW until Roman Reigns returns. This will allow Heyman to work in the same brand as Jey Uso, and maybe even convince him to help Reigns against the new Bloodline, if needed.

Dave Meltzer commented about getting Paul Heyman 'vibes' from WWE RAW

As mentioned, Bron Breakker beat Kale Dixon via referee stoppage. Not only are the fans questioning Heyman's involvement in this, but even Dave Meltzer believes Heyman could have had something to do with the match:

"I don't know this, but when I was watching this, I was definitely getting Paul Heyman vibes as far as the guy who could have put this all together. Especially the ref stoppage, because he was always a big proponent of it. The original Brock Lesnar thing was ref stoppage rather than pin..."

On WWE RAW, not only did Bron Breakker brutally assault Dixon, but also ambushed Ricochet backstage.