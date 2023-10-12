Paul Heyman seemingly has his eyes set on another promising WWE star: Exploring why they should work together

Paul Heyman is widely considered to be one of the greatest managers in both WWE, as well as wrestling history, even if he prefers to be called an advocate, or special counsel. He has helped elevate the likes of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar to never-before-seen career highs.

Part of Paul's success in pro-wrestling over the many decades that he's been involved is his ability to adapt and change. Be it as a promoter, commentator, or manager, Paul always finds what's new and working. He then attaches himself to it, and rides it for as long as possible.

While he's happily in The Bloodline currently, some wonder if Heyman is looking for future representation. He was seen interacting with several stars while on NXT. Plus, an interesting photo was posted on social media, showing himself with WWE's latest major signing, Jade Cargill.

Jade is a former AEW star who recently made the jump to World Wrestling Entertainment. Her official debut has been teased, but she is yet to commit to a brand. Instead, she's just been seen alongside Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

Given the photo of the pair together, Heyman may see the bright future awaiting Jade, and is potentially attempting to latch on. Given the state of The Bloodline, he may need an exit plan soon anyway.

With Paul's experience and expertise, along with Cargill's athletic prowess and star power, the two could be a match made in heaven. Heyman could lead her to championship gold, and even Hollywood opportunities.

Another young WWE star could be Paul Heyman's next client

As noted, Heyman was shown with a few different young stars while on NXT. The legendary manager was shown talking to Ava, the daughter of The Rock. Many believe that could be official Bloodline business.

More notably, Paul Heyman spent most of his time on WWE NXT alongside Bron Breakker. The 25-year old second generation star has been pegged as the future of World Wrestling Entertainment. That alone could entice Heyman.

More than anything, the two seemed to mesh well together on-screen. Even the way Heyman introduced Bron on the microphone gave fans flashbacks to how he would introduce Brock Lesnar in the past. Needless to say, Brock and Paul worked extremely well together.

Just like with Jade, if The Bloodline is finishing up in the coming weeks or months, Heyman will need somebody new to work with, and Bron Breakker could be the perfect choice. Paul has a proven track record and could guide the intense Breakker towards championship gold in WWE and a Hall of Fame career.

