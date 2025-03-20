Paul Heyman set to betray both Roman Reigns & CM Punk at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns and CM Punk will be present in Bologna, Italy, for WWE SmackDown, emanating from Unipol Arena. Paul Heyman is traveling to the show with The Original Tribal Chief, but fans are expecting the Hall of Famer to switch sides and align with The Second City Saint during the show. He may not leave Reigns' side until WrestleMania 41.

Undoubtedly, Heyman is torn between Punk and Reigns, considering the huge role both of them played in his Hall of Fame career. However, The Wiseman needs to make a choice while keeping his absolute best in mind. It's not ideal to be stuck between the former WWE Champions, and there might be a way out of turmoil.

At WrestleMania 41, Paul Heyman can be expected ringside during the Triple Threat Match. Reigns will expect The Wiseman to help him, but The Voice of the Voiceless will expect Heyman not to cheat or interfere. To end the dilemma, Heyman could snap and help Seth Rollins win the match! This could mark Seth Rollins as the new 'Paul Heyman guy.'

The Visionary can benefit from having Paul Heyman by his side, making his role in the company much more impactful than it is currently. Additionally, it allows The Wiseman to pursue a different direction in the wrestling juggernaut from the one he has been on since 2020.

WWE Hall of Famer wants a rematch against Roman Reigns

During his career, Roman Reigns has faced some of the greats in the industry, such as The Undertaker, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Goldberg, among others.

Interestingly, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is interested in a rematch, as he said during a recent conversation with Ariel Helwani.

"I'd love to have a rematch with Roman [Reigns]. There are so many guys that are so talented and on the cusp of stardom, if not there yet, that are possibilities."

The WCW legend has been preparing for his retirement match for three years now, and 2025 can be the year when he finally hangs up his boots. Goldberg's last WWE TV match was against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in 2022.

