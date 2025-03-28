Paul Heyman to turn heel and introduce second superstar who will sell his soul to The Rock at WrestleMania? Analyzing the possibility 

Currently, on SmackDown, Paul Heyman is a babyface who serves as Roman Reigns' Wiseman. While Heyman has played a pivotal role in the rise of The Tribal Chief, WWE could soon present an angle in which Heyman turns heel and betrays Reigns.

At WrestleMania 41, Heyman could embrace his dark side by turning heel and introducing a second superstar after John Cena, who will sell his soul to The Rock. The second superstar who could do something along these lines is Seth Rollins, and here is how it could all take place.

Paul Heyman has been known to share a good relationship with The Rock since the very beginning. As a matter of fact, when The Final Boss was part of The Bloodline last year, Heyman had a second phone to stay in touch with him, just like how he has a phone for Roman Reigns.

So, WWE could present an angle where The Rock convinces Heyman to turn heel behind the scenes and betray Reigns. Heyman, too, is a natural heel and could begin working with The Final Boss. The latter could then ask the Wiseman to convince Seth Rollins to sell his soul to him.

Since Rollins is the underdog in the Triple Threat Match involving him, Reigns, and CM Punk at WrestleMania, he could consider this deal. Anyway, a heel Rollins is known to do what it takes to win. While the angle is speculative, this is how The Visionary could become a Paul Heyman guy.

Paul Heyman outlined The Rock's role in WWE earlier this year

The Rock is currently not just a WWE Superstar but much more. For those unaware, he is a member of the Board of Directors of TKO Group, which owns the Stamford-based promotion. Hence, there is always confusion about what the Final Boss' role is in the company.

Back in January, Paul Heyman gave a clear description of what Rock's role is in WWE. During an interview with The New York Post, Heyman mentioned The People's Champion has to be part of the seamless flow of ideas, which is ensured by the creative team. The Wiseman said:

“There is a leadership by example to be set by someone who’s on the board of directors, much like Dwayne’s responsibilities as just a star of a movie are far different than when he’s one of the executive producers of the movie as well. So he’s not just a talent, he’s a member of the board of directors. And so, there is a process by which creative has to flow seamlessly here, and he has to be part of that seamless flow. There’s a balancing act, and I think he and everyone involved in potential Rock creative are finding that balance.”

The addition of The Rock to WWE programming has indeed been a masterstroke. It will be interesting to see what kind of role he plays leading up to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

