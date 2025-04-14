Paul Heyman to do the unthinkable at WWE WrestleMania 41? Exploring shocking Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins twist in Triple Threat against CM Punk

Paul Heyman is in a tough spot ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41's main event, which will feature Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins. While many have been wondering where his loyalty lies, it may not be with any of the three superstars.
Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins will lock horns in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41 Night One. Paul Heyman will also play a big role since, despite being The Tribal Chief's Wiseman, he has made a deal to be on The Best in the World's side at The Show of Shows. It seems he now also owes The Visionary a favor after the superstar didn't hit him with a Curbstomp last week on RAW.
While many wonder which star the Hall of Famer will eventually side with, he can shockingly bring a familiar face with him who has a history with all three men: Jon Moxley. For those unaware, Moxley was known as Dean Ambrose in WWE.
He started his career as a member of The Shield with Reigns and Rollins before eventually jumping ship to AEW in 2019. The One True King again crossed paths with Punk in All Elite Wrestling.
Since it now seems impossible for the three men to fix their issues, Heyman can bring Moxley back to settle their differences and be on the safe side. As a result, The Best in the World can take home the victory after a shocked Reigns and Rollins get haunted by their past.
While this scenario is exciting and will get fans talking for weeks, it's highly unlikely to happen. Moxley is among AEW's top names, and recent reports regarding his contract indicate that he will be with the company until around 2027.
WWE veteran highlighted a major flaw in Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk's match at WrestleMania 41
Many are excited to witness the Triple Threat contest between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk this weekend. Despite not having a championship involved, the bout promises to be interesting. However, Vince Russo thinks otherwise.
On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran shared that the match didn't have high stakes despite involving three major superstars. While Heyman's involvement has created significant intrigue, Russo believes it won't be enough to gain the attention of casual viewers.
It will be interesting to see what will happen between Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk at WWE WrestleMania 41.